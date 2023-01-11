Watch Princess Diana's brilliant comeback when quizzed on her children The Princess of Wales gave a perfect reply

Princess Diana often brought her children Prince William and Prince Harry along to royal events with her, and sometimes the little ones even interrupted her interviews with their giggles.

In an unearthed clip shared to social media, the Princess of Wales was heckled from a woman asking where her children were during a speech the Princess was giving. Diana took a moment to consider her reply, looking downwards, then with a coy smile she simply said: "At school."

WATCH: Princess Diana and Prince William get the giggles in public

The video, from a glittering gala event, was shared by royal fan account @remembering_diana_ and it sparked a reaction in the comments section, with many commending her seamless reply.

"No one would ever ask a man 'Where are your children?' one follower pointed out. "She answered that with so much class," remarked another. A third added: "Diana handled it perfectly."

Diana was often seen with her sons at events

The Princess has been the centre of many stories once again as Prince Harry's memoir Spare has been released, and his late mother is a running theme throughout the book.

The Duke discusses the moment his father King Charles broke the awful news to him about the fatal car crash in Paris, why he only cried once and he also documents the first time he took his wife Meghan Markle to Diana's grave at Althorp House. The royal even revealed what he and the Duchess of Sussex asked for from Diana at her graveside.

Harry originally had a request to be buried alongside his late mother at her childhood home, however he details in his book that this wouldn't be permitted. The Duke has chosen to be laid to rest at Frogmore House instead.

Harry's son Archie had a photo of Diana in his room when he was very small

Harry and William are keen to keep Diana's memory alive and in Harry's recent Netflix docuseries, it was revealed that his son Archie even has a photograph of his late grandmother in his bedroom. In a sweet clip Meghan was seen showing a young Archie the black-and-white photo of 'Grandma Diana'.

