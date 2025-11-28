Naomi Osaka stuns in tiny backless mini dress and flower detail heels

Naomi Osaka is enjoying her off season. The 27-year-old professional tennis player showed off her physique to her 2.9 million Instagram followers when she posted a photo of herself in a backless mini dress. Naomi paired the sultry dress with a pair of stilettos

The mom-of-one flaunted her abs while enjoying time off from the court. Her fellow professional athletes gave Naomi props for her swagger. Taylor Townsend wrote: "Uhhhh well dayummmm! Pop out then sis." While Olympic gymnast Suni Lee commented three heart eye emojis.

Naomi's last match was on Wednesday, October 16 in the Japan Open. She withdrew from the tournament after sustaining an injury. The tennis player wrote to Instagram: "And that's a wrap on my year. Great year, everybody. Let's do it again next year. Maybe a little differently. But yeah, it was fun. See you in Australia."

She ended her season as world No. 16, behind American player Emma Navarro. While her season didn't end the way she wanted, Naomi spent the beginning of her off season in Antigua and Barbuda, soaking up the sun while relaxing.

© Instagram Naomi showing off her abs on vacation

And Naomi didn't vacation alone. Taylor Townsend joined her. The pair were dressed in one-piece swimsuits as they danced on a yacht to a mashup of 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?" and Nicki Minaj's "Beez in the Trap", amid the viral TikTok trend associated with the song.

Both Taylor and Naomi are working moms. Taylor's son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, was born in 2021. And Naomi welcomed her daughter Shai in July 2023, with her ex-partner, rapper Cordae. The two have grown close in the past years.

© Instagram The tennis player wore a backless mini dress

This season, Naomi defended Taylor after her US Open opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, claimed that she had "no class" and "no education" in August. At a press conference, Naomi responded to Jelena's controversial comment, saying: "I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport."

© Instagram She enjoyed her time off from playing professional tennis

All about Naomi's fashion

The tennis player doesn't just choose fashionable looks while on vacation. For her opening match look at the US Open, Naomi wore a crystal-covered red look, with a red bubble skirt. She added red roses to her long braids which she fashioned into a pony tail. And, she wore her red Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" tennis shoes that she collaborated on with the athleisure brand.

For her first match look, she told reporters that planning the outfit was a "little chaotic." She continued: "I was like, 'Do you think this is possible?' Maybe it was two weeks ago. Yeah, [my stylist and I] kind of just toss ideas around. Obviously, the outcome is way better than I could have imagined."

© Instagram Naomi and Taylor enjoyed vacation time together

"Naomi has always brought something fresh to tennis style, but her US Open looks this year really take it up a notch. The crystal-studded roses, shimmering headphones and even her custom Labubu mascot prove that she sees the court as a fashion stage as much as a sporting arena," Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred told HELLO!.

"What makes Naomi's style so unique is that it never feels like a costume...she's still dressing to play her best tennis, but she adds these fun, sparkling details that make the look iconic and classic Naomi."