Patrick Mahomes' swimsuit-clad wife Brittany twins with daughter in beach photo

While Travis Kelce has been living it up in London on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, his Kansas City Chief teammate Patrick Mahomes has been enjoying a European break of his own.

Patrick and his wife Brittany, along with their daughter Sterling, three, and son Bronze, one, have been on vacation in Portugal, with Brittany sharing an insight into their family trip.

The Chiefs quarterback's wife began her vacation album with a photo of herself and Stirling cuddling on the beach in matching neon orange cut-out swimsuits. The one-shoulder design looks lovely on the mother-daughter duo as they built sandcastles by the sea.

Stirling's outfit was completed with a pink sunhat, while Brittany added a glamorous pair of shades to her beach ensemble.

While the Mahomes family likely made time to rest on their break, they certainly kept busy, too. One photo showed Brittany and Bronze riding in a golf buggy, and with golf a popular pastime in Portugal, we bet they all enjoyed a few rounds.

See inside the Mahomes' adorable vacation album

1/ 6 © Instagram Boat trip Brittany shared several insights into a family boat trip, which saw her and Patrick looking loved up as they tucked into a platter of fresh fruit.



2/ 6 © Instagram Father-son time Patrick proves he has a stylish vacation wardrobe, posing looking laidback with baby Bronze.



3/ 6 © Instagram Beach days Stirling seems to be a thrill seeker, with her dad tossing her high in the air during a trip to the beach.



4/ 6 © Instagram Family photo Brittany, Stirling and Patrick pose in front of the sea for an adorable family photo, with Brittany ready for action in workout wear.



5/ 6 © Instagram A quick dip Little Bronze cooled off in the ocean, sitting the shallows looking happy in his cute swimsuit.

