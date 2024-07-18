Expert trichologist reveals the ways collagen helps to thicken your hair

Collagen and hair growth remain two of beauty’s most searched for topics, with people seeking a solution for plump, radiant skin and healthy, strong hair.

With a fibre-like structure that makes tissue strong and resilient, collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, responsible for the firmness and strength of your skin, hair and nails.

Hair growth remains one of the most Googled beauty topics

As we age, our natural resources of collagen begin to deplete, and we lose 1-2% every year after turning 30. This causes thinning and dry, flat and generally lacklustre hair prone to shedding and breakage.

Take our poll:

Luckily there are easy and effective ways to boost your collagen levels, and gain healthy, long, strong hair, and a youthful-looking, glowing complexion to match.

As one of the UK’s leading hair experts, Eva Proudman is a hair and scalp health specialist and Fellow of the Institute of Trichologists. With over two decades of experience, she runs her own Harley Street clinic where she assesses, supports, and treats people with a range of hair concerns, including female and male pattern hair loss.

Eva Proudman is one of the UK's leading trichologists

Having worked alongside bestselling supplement brand Absolute Collagen for several years, Eva has now been appointed its Consultant Trichologist. Here she shares her insider knowledge for healthy hair with HELLO!, and how the brand’s clinically-proven collagen supplement and haircare could help you...

How does ageing and a loss of collagen affect the hair as we age?

“A loss of collagen affects the strength and thickness of the hair as collagen contains amino acids which build the keratin, the protein fibres of the hair. There is increasing research and evidence that free radicals (unstable atoms that can damage cells) cause damage to the hair follicles". This can lead to weak, dry and brittle hair.

“Collagen is a great anti-oxidant that can help to prevent this damage and also reduce the impact of free radicals on the hair follicle. Collagen can also help to improve the overall health of the scalp by reducing scalp inflammation and dryness, and prevent dandruff, itching and other scalp conditions. A healthy balanced scalp is essential for healthy hair.”

Our hair is affected by depleting collagen as we age

How does menopause affect the hair?

“Peri menopause and menopause have many different effects on the hair and scalp. They can become more oily or more dry with hormonal fluctuations meaning that hair care regimes and products may need to change to manage the scalp environment. The hair can begin to shed more and generally thin all over – I see this a lot in my Trichology clinics.

“This is commonly a condition called telogen effluvium and is an imbalance to the hair’s growing and shedding cycle with many underlying factors including anxiety, stress, diet, depleted vitamin and mineral levels and some medications including HRT.

“We also often see androgenetic alopecia (female pattern hair loss) start to show at menopause, where typically the centre parting becomes wider, with more visible scalp. This is a condition that is very treatable and I have many patients that are testament to this. It is a myth that menopause means that you have to suffer from poor hair.”

What foods are best for healthy, thicker-looking hair?

“Protein is essential to healthy hair, however the hair follicle is the second fastest dividing cell in the body but classed as non-essential, so it is always at the bottom of the food chain. A low protein diet, or a diet that excludes animal proteins can lead to hair conditions such as telogen effluvium, and typically the women I see are not getting enough protein from their diet.

Eva regularly assesses and diagnoses the hair concerns of patients

“A good balance of protein, fresh fruit and vegetables with a small amount of carbohydrates and good fats is what the hair needs – essentially a healthy balanced diet. If someone is eating a plant-based diet then supplements such as Vitamin B12 and iron should be considered as these are essential for hair health.”

How do the amino acids and collagen in Absolute Collagen's daily supplement help with hair health and thickness?

“The Absolute Collagen supplement contains some of the essential amino acids that the body requires, that can only be obtained from diet (i.e. the body cannot synthesise these essential amino acids).

“Amino acids are the building blocks of keratin, the protein that makes up the hair, and are also responsible for the strength and elasticity of the hair. They support the natural growth cycle, and can be effective in treating disorders of the growth cycle where the hair sheds and regrows prematurely, leading to a loss in overall density.”

“The amino acid cysteine is very important to the hair, and is produced by the body, and supported by the Absolute Collagen liquid supplement. Cysteine forms the strongest bonds found in the hair, which are essential to overall hair health.

“The other 9 amino acids found in Absolute Collagen’s liquid supplement provide a range of benefits, including helping to improve blood supply to the roots of the hair, boosting metabolism and the strength of the hair, helping to manufacture keratin and even countering symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety to prevent the resulting hair loss (Phenylalanine).”

Established by mother and daughter duo Maxine and Darcy Laceby in 2017, Absolute Collagen’s liquid collagen supplement has been formulated to offer the maximum amount of premium collagen in the most concentrated, easily absorbed and ready-mixed dose.

A daily dose of Absolute Collagen counters the decline of collagen that naturally comes with age, and provides all the essential amino acids that your hair needs for a good growth cycle. As the hair is the second thirstiest cell in the body, but one of the least essential, a shortage of collagen often affects hair first, causing thinning and brittleness.

A before and after image showing the effects of taking Absolute Collagen liquid sachets for 170 days (approx 5.5 months)

With a mango and mandarin flavour, the supplement is lactose, gluten and dairy free as well as being Halal certified and contains no artificial flavours, colours or added sugar, with 100% natural ingredients.

Each 10ml serving contains 8000mg of hydrolysed collagen (the most your body can absorb at any one time) combined with vitamin C and 7.7g of protein. In convenient, portable sachets, you can enjoy one a day either on its own or added to any hot or cold drink or yogurt.

In a recent peer reviewed clinical trial, daily use of Absolute Collagen was proven to improve scalp and hair condition. There was a 28% increase in the number of hairs counted on the scalp, 67% of subjects reported thicker hair, and 77% reported that their hair felt smoother.

Introducing Absolute Collagen’s daily supplement will offer the essential amino acids your hair needs to thrive and encourage thicker-looking, glossier hair that’s easier to style and altogether much more manageable.

Customer testimonials for Absolute Collagen

"I started my Absolute Collagen journey over 3 years ago and haven’t looked back. I enjoy taking my sachet every morning (raspberry being my favourite). It took around 3 months to see a massive difference in my skin, hair and nails. My skin is much healthier and plumper, hair is thicker and stronger. I also use the serum and new skincare range which I totally love: it's really nourishing and hydrating for the skin. I feel more confident at 54 than I did in my 30s and 40s so I will definitely be continuing to use Absolute Collagen for the foreseeable future." Debbie, 54

"I'm so impressed with how Absolute Collagen has improved my hair, it never used to grow past my shoulders and now it's two inches longer and much thicker. I get compliments on my hair and skin all the time now, and the first thing I say is "It's Absolute Collagen". I also got my sister started on it and her hair is greatly improved." Yvonne, 58

How does Absolute Collagen's Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner help care for hair?

“The Absolute Collagen Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner have been formulated to provide effective active ingredients that penetrate the cortex (the protein fibre of the hair) to add hydration and strength as well as wrapping around the outside of the hair to add smoothness shine, protection and volume.”

“The formulation is effective as it isn’t heavy and won’t weight down fine hair, the shampoo also provides balance to the scalp microbiome to keep it well managed for optimum hair health.”

Created in consultation with Eva, Absolute Collagen’s thickening haircare range has been clinically proven to increase hair thickness by up to 20% in 8 weeks*. The enriching oils in the nourishing formulas work together to strengthen, smooth, hydrate, nourish and volumise your hair for smoother, sleeker, stronger locks without flatness or frizz.

Eva has helped create the Absolute Collagen haircare range (left), and with the brand's liquid supplement (right)

At least 96% natural, free from parabens and cruelty free, the duo boasts a range of benefits, including:

Less shedding

Improved scalp balance

Less breakage

Increase in the number of follicular units, with more hairs per follicle for noticeably thicker looking hair

Use as often as you wash your hair, and combine with Absolute Collagen’s daily liquid supplement for optimum results.

What else can women do to bolster the health of their hair?

“Hydration is important to the hair and scalp so having enough water daily is very helpful, as is good quality sleep. Managing anxiety and stress is really important as high levels of stress and anxiety can again lead to hair shedding or even the onset of some autoimmune conditions such as alopecia areata, (patchy hair loss).

“A good hair care routine is also very important as regular washing and conditioning with the Absolute Collagen Thickening Duo will ensure that the hair and scalp are well cared for. I recommend washing your hair every 2-3 days for the best results.”

Diet, an effective cleansing routine and increasing your collagen intake will help bolster the strength and health of your hair

How should we look after our hair in the sun?

“If the hair is coloured the sun can change the tone of the colour, it can also dry and damage the hair. I advise wearing a hat if possible to protect both the hair and scalp. If you are out in the sun a lot, using a leave-in conditioner or sun protection spray is beneficial as is washing and conditioning the hair after being out in the sunshine to cleanse, soothe and balance the hair and scalp.”

*Results from a clinical trial carried out in 2022.

Subscribers of Absolute Collagen products can receive individualised advice from Eva Proudman on their specific hair concerns and queries as an exclusive perk. For more information and to shop the complete Absolute Collagen range, visit the website, and read more about the best age to start taking collagen supplements on the Absolute Collagen website.