Emma Willis shares the collagen supplement she takes for smooth and plump skin

Known for her gorgeous natural glow and glossy brunette bob, Emma Willis has always dazzled with her on-screen appearances on Big Brother and The Voice and has recently been announced as the host of Netflix's Love Is Blind: UK with husband Matt.

Now the broadcaster is sharing her beauty secrets as part of Absolute Collagen’s Strong In Your Own Skin campaign, telling HELLO! her easy hack for a radiant complexion – plus the must-have serum she relies on...

Emma is known for her gorgeous glowing skin on camera and the red carpet

Collagen has long established itself as a beauty buzzword, with Google recording 1.4 million worldwide searches for it every month* and the trend showing no sign of abating.

A building block for youthful-looking, plump skin, collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, with a fibre-like structure that makes tissue strong and resilient, responsible for firming skin, hair and nails.

As we age, our natural resources of collagen begin to deplete, losing 1-2% every year after turning 30. This creates the visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles, thinning hair and weakened nails, and it is estimated that by 40 we may have lost as much as one third of our natural collagen.

It's the daily habit that Cooking with the Stars and Delivering Babies presenter Emma has adopted. Speaking to HELLO! she shares: "I make sure I put the right supplements in my body, especially if I’m not getting as much of the right food. I’ve just started using the Absolute Collagen sachets. I’ve been trying to take collagen for ages in various forms. My husband has a cupboard full of every supplement you could imagine. He’s been saying to me for years “You should try collagen, see if collagen works, it might just do something” so he will just add the powders to my coffee. So, I try to always remember to take my collagen sachets."

Emma enjoys Absolute Collagen sachets added to her coffee

Absolute Collagen supplements can help to firm the skin, boost elasticity and restore a youthful glow, creating a powerful age defence, and offer an easy, at-home or on-the-go solution to maintain healthy-looking skin, hair and nails.

Founded by British mother and daughter duo Maxine and Darcy Laceby, the inspiration for Absolute Collagen was born when Maxine began adding collagen-rich bone broth into her diet and observed a transformation in her skin, hair and nails.

Emma and brand founders Darcy (left) and Maxine Laceby (right)

With Darcy undertaking a food development degree, they studied collagen, finding that many tablets on the market were filled with fillers and binders. Your body has to work harder to extract nutrients from solid collagen substances, which means it can take longer to see results than their liquid counterparts.

Establishing the brand in 2017, they opted for the more easily absorbed liquid collagen, and formulated the maximum amount of premium collagen available in the smallest, most concentrated, ready-mixed dose.

Absolute Collagen 10ml sachets contain 8000mg of hydrolysed collagen (the most your body can absorb at any one time) combined with vitamin C and 7.7g of protein. In mango and mandarin flavour, they are lactose, gluten and dairy free as well as being Halal certified and containing no artificial flavours, colours or added sugar, with 100% natural ingredients.

The mother daughter duo have created one of the most successful collagen brands

Drink one a day directly from the sachet or add to any hot or cold drink or yogurt. The time of day you consume the sachet doesn’t matter, so you can also pack one in your bag and enjoy whilst on the move or at your desk.

In the brand’s clinical trial, 90% reported that their skin felt replenished and restored, 83% reported that their skin feels soft and smoother and 79% reported that their skin feels bright and luminous after 12 weeks**.

Dr Dave Reilly, Absolute Collagen's resident senior scientist with a PhD in Biochemistry agrees: “Clinical trials show that collagen can help the skin maintain itself and have visible improvements in the appearance of skin wrinkles, fine lines, elasticity and overall appearance."

To complete her routine, Emma adds the brand’s clinically proven Collagen Boosting Serum With Hyaluronic Acid. "I’ve tried loads of beauty regimes over the years, but I always come back to the idea that simple is best. So I'll cleanse my face, then I'll chuck on a serum like the Absolute Collagen one, which I love. Literally the smell of it, the feel of it, the way it goes on, not too sticky. It lives in my handbag.”

Combining bakuchiol – an effective and natural alternative to retinol – with moisture magnet and skin plumping hyaluronic acid, the serum hydrates the complexion from the outside. Suitable for all skin types, a clinical trial found that it reduced wrinkles by 18% and increased skin firmness by 28% in 28 days***.

Apply to freshly cleansed skin morning and night, and follow with a moisturiser. Like Emma, use it alongside Absolute Collagen’s Marine Collagen Supplement for optimum results.

*New York Times, 2021

**Absolute Collagen Clinical Trial, 2023

***Clinical trial results under the experimental conditions adopted: repeated applications under normal conditions of use at home, twice a day for 28 consecutive days, by a panel of 22 female test subjects, between 44 and 60 years, with phototype from II to III, with normal skin on face (including dry skin) and with fine lines / wrinkles on face (around eyes, crows feet, forehead etc).