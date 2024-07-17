Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of the viral Pureology shampoo – and it's reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always has the most luscious-looking hair, and the star's go-to shampoo for achieving her glossy waves just dropped in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Rosie, 37, attributes the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo to repairing her hair after the birth of her son. In an interview with The Strategist, the supermodel said: "Before my son was born… I used Pureology religiously, but stopped. Then, when I went to get my hair coloured after salons opened up in the UK [post Covid]., my colourist told me to try this shampoo from Pureology’s strengthening line. I’ve since been really, really, really impressed by how my hair went from being quite dry and brittle to hydrated, smooth, and shiny. It’s back to life."

© Getty Rosie Huntington-Whitely is a big fan of the TikTok famous brand

I also bleach my hair, and the Pureology range has been on my radar for some time. The Hydrate Sheer Shampoo is constantly on my TikTok For You Page, and the sulphate-free and suitable for all hair types, providing lightweight moisture to leave your hair looking smooth and glossy. Its patented Antifade Complex provides colour protection, so it can be used to bring bleached hair to life.

The shampoo and conditioner duo is currently reduced by 28% in the Prime Day sale, or you can buy the shampoo separately with a 37% saving.

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo & Conditioner Duo © Pureology

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Commerce Editor is also a fan of the celebrity-approved shampoo. "I never thought I'd say this word to describe something, but it's invigorating. Yes, I said it. I just don't know how to describe Pureology Shampoo without using that word. It must be the blend of lavender, bergamot and patchouli - it smells divine and really fills the room with its scent! But it's also good for my bleached super dry hair - the thirst-quenching formula gives superior moisture but also doesn't strip my colour or make my blonde hair look dull. I use this shampoo when I want my hair to feel soft but also super clean, and for when I want to feel 'invigorated' of course."

The shampoo and conditioner set has an average rating of 4.5 out of five on Amazon, and hundreds of reviewers have commented on how luxurious their hair feels after use. Others have also noted that a little goes a long way, so there's no need to use a lot of product at once.

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo & Conditioner Duo © Pureology

One shopper wrote: "Changed shampoo after trying many high street brands. Normally my hair is considered fine and greasy. No longer with this shampoo. My hair seems to have more life volume and no heavy oily layer on it. I can no go longer without washing my hair and I love the mint smell."

Pureology's Strength Cure Duo is also on sale, designed with a zero-sulphate formula that repairs damage and helps to prevent future damage while giving a soft-touch finish.

If you want to save on the TikTok-viral haircare range you'll need to act fast, as the deal is ending soon!