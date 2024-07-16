ghd has epic savings in the Amazon Prime Day sale – and the iconic Original Styler is 32% off

Amazon Prime Day is officially here! The shopping extravaganza is seeing prices being dropped across some of the biggest brands, and ghd is joining in on the fun by offering shoppers up to 32% off its most iconic hair tools.

Whether you're in the market for a new set of fail-safe hair straighteners, top-rated curling tongs, or a hot brush for achieving salon-worthy blow-outs at home, you'll want to scroll on to find the epic ghd deals that are running from now until the end of the Prime Day.

ghd Original Hair Straightener © ghd £94.99 (save 32%) at Amazon



You can't beat a classic! ghd's original hair straightener is suitable for achieving sleek, wavy, and curly styles on all hair types. It features a 30-second heat up, automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes without use, with an optimum styling temperature of 185°C across both plates to avoid extreme heat. The classic styler would usually set shoppers back £139, but the best-selling straightener is currently £94.99 in the Prime Day sale – an impressive 32% saving.

ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler © ghd

ghd took the beauty world by storm when the brand released the ghd Duet Style back in February 2023. The viral tool takes wet hair, dries it, and straightens it at the same time without causing heat damage.

The tool features a unique ghd styling chamber that combines state-of-the-art internal airflow aerodynamics with four smart low-temperature plates to provide ultra-fast results. On the Duet Style there's also a Shine Shot mode for use on dry hair only, as it transforms into a ghd styler operating at the optimal 185C styling temperature - delivering instant frizz-free results with 2x more shine. Reduced by 27% right now, shoppers can pick up the Duet Style for £275.45.

ghd Curve Tong Classic Curl © ghd

Ghd's classic curl tong works to deliver lasting curls using its break-through ultra-zone™ technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. The barrel optimisies the correct temperature for each second of the hair for flawless curls while respecting the health of your hair, finishing with a protective cool tip and an automatic sleep function.

ghd Glide Smoothing Hot Brush © ghd

The ghd Glide Hot Brush tames and smooths dry hair quickly, eliminating frizzy hair in a few strokes with the ions within the brush. Combining the high density of short and longer bristles, the brush allows for large sections of hair to be styled with a salon-smooth finish. The styling tool is currently reduced by 30%, so you can pick it up right now for £125.99.

If you want to up your hair game you'll need to act fast, as these ghd deals will be ending soon!