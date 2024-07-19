Christina Aguilera showcases minuscule waist in gorgeous new photos that spark reaction

Christina Aguilera showed off her slimmed-down physique in a series of stunning photos on Thursday.

The 43-year-old looked tiny as she promoted a limited edition set from her sexual wellness brand, Playground.

Taking to Instagram, the Dirrty singer shared three photos to celebrate the launch of the brand's new personal lubricants.

One image saw Christina holding five boxes of lubricants, but it was her minuscule waist that grabbed the attention of her followers.

Christina wore a skintight top with thin straps and a pair of light-wash denim jeans that sat low on her hips and highlighted the curve of her silhouette.

The other two photos featured her posing provocatively on a red couch wearing a red mini dress with shiny, red heels.

Captioning the stunning photos, she penned: "Talk Dirrty To Me. The latest limited edition set from Playground, featuring my new fav Pillow Talk. Purchasing this essentials set supports the @intimacyjustice."

Her fans loved the photos, and many were blown away by her reported 40lbs weight loss.

"Queen of beauty," replied one. A second said: "Wow, reversing age." A third added: "Omg how did she lose much weight??? "

Christina is the co-founder and chief brand advisor of Playground, which was launched in March 2023.

Playground is a sexual wellness brand for the new generation that makes innovative, good-for-you intimacy products that improve women's sexual pleasure and health.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker took to Instagram in several curve-hugging outfits that showcased her famous figure to announce the news.

Sharing her new venture, Christina captioned the photos: "Sex is an essential part of our overall wellness, and @hello.playground is here to remind you that EVERY part of your body, not just your hair or your face, deserves to be pampered."

Other photos showed Christina posing with Playground co-founder and CEO, Catherine Magee as well as co-founder and chief product officer, Sandy Vukovic.

Speaking in a press release, Christina said at the time: "I continue to encourage women to feel empowered while owning every aspect of themselves, and to treat sexual wellness as part of a regular self-care routine.

"The category has largely been driven by a male-dominated business model, with few products designed from inception for female-specific sexual pleasure and health needs."

She added: "I'm thrilled to be part of a woman-owned business, and building a brand where women can recognize Playground as a product that is speaking to them with an informed perspective.

"There is also a quote from the singer on Playground's website, which reads: "It's important to me that we feel empowered to embrace who we really are. To explore ourselves, engage our fantasies and voice our needs. There should be no shame in that."