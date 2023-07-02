Christina Aguilera dazzles in 'hot' new selfie - fans notice same thing jaw-dropping appearance

Christina Aguilera appears to be ageing backwards - if her latest selfie has anything to go by!

The Lady Marmalade hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of photos taken backstage in her dressing room, highlighting her stunning new makeup look in the process.

It's safe to say the 42-year-old looked incredible, with a flawless base, contoured cheekbones and false lashes that defined her eyes.

Her brows also looked more defined than usual, something fans picked up on in the comments. "Wow your brows look amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "Loving the new hair and makeup look." A third added: "How do you look 22 again?" A fourth commented: "Okay she just does not age, I get it."

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous with a new makeup look

Others focused on Xtina's hair, which was styled in three ponytails. "Your hair!!" one wrote, while another replied: "Hair - trendsetter as always." A third remarked: "Loving this hair look!"

The superstar has been keeping busy over the last few days in New York City, where she has been performing during Pride. Not only has she headlined Pride Island, but she also made a grand appearance during the annual Stonewall Celebration Day.

Christina's hairstyle was also popular with her fans

This year, the benefit concert moved from its previous location outside the historic Stonewall Inn in New York's West Village to the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards on the West Side.

The popular NYC celebration first launched in 2018 to mark the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion.

© Getty Christina Aguilera performing during Pride Island

It is an official fundraiser for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System, scheduled to open in June 2024.

Fans have been more than impressed by Christina's performances in NYC, and many have been asking her to perform at the Super Bowl next year.

Most recently, the Dirrty hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of photos from one of her Pride concerts in the Big Apple, alongside a powerful message.

Christina Aguilera has a fabulous sense of style

It read: "As a passionate advocate for equality, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of acceptance and understanding. Every individual deserves to be respected and celebrated for who they truly are. #NYCPride #sharewithpride."

Last week, she also received a very special honor from the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. Taking to social media to highlight the powerful accolade, the award-winning star wrote: "I am humbled and deeply grateful to receive this incredible honor from the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

Christina Aguilera looked fantastic at the Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023

"This golden shovel celebrates and symbolizes the start of construction for what will become the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park system. Standing alongside the LGBTQ+ community and being an ally has been one of the most important and rewarding journeys of my life.

"Together, we will continue to break barriers, foster inclusivity, and celebrate love in all its beautiful forms. Let us never forget the courage and resilience of those who fought for equality at Stonewall, inspiring us all to stand up, speak out, and create a better, more accepting world."

