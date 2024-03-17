Christina Aguilera shows off snatched waist in metallic outfit for incredible new performance

Christina Aguilera left fans wowed on Friday March 15 as she made a rare appearance on the stage during a break from her Las Vegas residency. The Y2K singer performed at the launch of Clarins new products, Multi Active, which was held in a private residence in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

The superstar rocked the red carpet in thigh-high black boots, a metallic fringe skirt and silver corset top with nude netting across the arms and chest. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves and kept her space-age sunglasses on throughout the performance. She was joined by fiance Matthew Rutler, and their daughter Summer Rai, nine.

© Olivia Wong Christina Aguilera attends Clarins New Product Launch Party at Private Residence on March 15, 2024

Joined by backing singers and dancers, the mom-of-two sang for six minutes, kicking things off with the iconic hit 'Dirrrty' before praising all the women in her life this Women's History Month before she sang her second single from 1999 'What A Girl Wants'.

Christina's Vegas residency, her second of the kind, is slated to continue till August 31 with a total of 20 shows played intermittently through March, June, and August.

© Donato Sardella Christina performs in Los Angeles

The event, held by the iconic French beauty brand, came as they celebrated their 70th birthday and a brand new product in the US. Also in attendance was Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin, Jesse Metcalfe, Abigail Breslin, and Lindsay Lohan, who told HELLO! how being a new mom had altered her perception on the way she approached the world.

"I'm very excited [for the world to see] Irish Wish," Lindsay shared with HELLO!

Working with the legendary British actress Jane Seymour was "great," said Lindsay, adding: "She's an amazing woman, she has such great advice and I love her. She told me, 'You always have to remember to just always put you first.'"

© Donato Sardella Christina Aguilera celebrates the launch of Clarins Multi Active on March 15, 2024

When asked if that was a piece of advice she had taken to heart, she joked: "Definitely, especially being a mother."

Her son Luai was born in 2023 and she shared that he is "doing great".

In 2022, HELLO! collaborated with Clarins to advocate for the removal of the taboos and stigma surrounding menopause, addressing the topic openly so that more women may feel more empowered and experience a more positive time. Changes in your skin can be one of the more common side effects of menopause, and 2022 research by Clarins Laboratories found that after menopause, fibroblasts – which help produce collagen and elastin fibres within the skin to maintain skin tissue – lose 99.6% of their tension strength compared to younger cells.