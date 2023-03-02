Christina Aguilera has 'personal conversation' about using injectables: 'I don't want to have a frozen face' The Beautiful singer partnered with Xeomin, a brand of anti-wrinkle injectables

Christina Aguilera is getting as honest as it gets about aging in front of the public eye, and how she approaches it.

The star did not hold back when it came to opening up about what she does to make sure she is feeling her best, revealing that she's relieved to have "back up" in injectables.

Though she knows it may not be for everyone, she isn't shy about admitting that she relies on Xeomin, a brand of anti-wrinkle injections she is partnering with, to make her feel her most confident self.

Christina opened up with People about why she loves the anti-wrinkle injectables, though first maintaining: "I don't want to have a frozen face."

Still, she explained: "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," adding that: "It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

She further added that products like Xeomin prevent her from ever losing her natural look, and told the outlet: "We like expression, especially in my line of work," and that: "Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

"You have to find things that work for you," says of her new partnership

Despite her love for the injectable, she's well aware that conversations around aging and anti-aging products are difficult ones to have, and she says: "Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," adding: "I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."

Plus, she maintains: "I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation – what works for some people might not work for others."

Christina also explained how being a child star led her to having a complicated perception when it comes to her looks

Still, the same conversations take on a new level of scrutiny when you're a star aging with the whole world watching, and she says: "Being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself. People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear. The artistry always comes first to me."

