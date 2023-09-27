Tom Brady opens up about secret behind astonishing recent weight loss

Tom Brady might no longer be playing in the NFL, but the retired sportsman has revealed that he's lost 10lbs since he left the sport on Febuary 1, earlier in the year.

Speaking on his podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the father-of-three spoke about his weight loss and how no longer playing the sport has relieved him of some of the "stress" that he was going through. "Yeah, I'm down about 10 lbs., but I'm actually very fit right now," he explained. "I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health."

WATCH: Tom Brady enjoys sporting activity following retirement

He also spoke about the importance of prioritizing one's mental and physical health, adding: "Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things -- career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid."

Speaking about his diet in a previous interview with People, he explained: "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live. I think what I put in my body is very important."

© Getty Images Tom opened up about his physical and mental health

The former footballer has confessed that with his diet he is avoiding refined sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, starchy root vegetables and even strawberries.

Since his retirement, Tom has been focusing on his children and in a sweet announcement he confirmed the family had expanded as daughter Vivian, 10, had convinced him to welcome a pet kitten.

© Instagram Tom dotes on his family

"Vivi wins again," he captioned the post which featured a gorgeous black and brown Bengal cat walking across their tiled floor. In the background was one of the two white Siamese cats Vivian already owns, looking startled at the new addition to their home.

This is the third cat that the family has welcomed, as back in February, the family had adopted the two Siamese cats from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The February clip showed the two kittens fighting with each other, and Tom also tagged his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Logan Ryan, and his wife Ashley Bragg Ryan, who both founded the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation in the story.

© Instagram The family have been welcoming new additions

"Vivi wins again. Thanks @loganryan and @coolmombreezy this is what my mornings are like now," followed by two crying with laughter and red heart emojis. Tom and Vivian have both been supporting the society for some time, and Ashley had previously revealed that the father and daughter duo spent time volunteering there during the football icon's final season.

