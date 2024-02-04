Christina Aguilera dazzles in a sparkling gold mini dress with matching latex gloves and thigh-high boots

Christina Aguilera is celebrating the start of a new month in Las Vegas, ahead of flying to Los Angeles for Sunday night's Grammy Awards, with a few snippets from her last month of shows during her residency.

The 43-year-old songstress has been commanding audiences at the Venetian's new Voltaire Belle de Nuit since December on her residency, sporting brand new fashions with her classic discography.

On her Instagram, she shared a series of snapshots to celebrate the end of "dry January," including some of her style choices from her new shows, although one stood out in particular.

In a nod to trademark Vegas glitz, Christina was dressed in a dazzling gold and silver mini dress covered in threaded sparkling details, paired with her crimped platinum blonde curls.

The outfit was styled with black latex gloves and thigh-high boots to match as the singer was handed a drink by one of her dancers and she then took to the front of the stage to sing to the crowd.

Fans reacted with heart and flame emojis galore, heavily complimenting the star's showmanship during her residency. The show was announced back in October, kicking off on New Year's eve weekend, and promised "intimate" and "seductive" experiences for the audience and a host of couture looks from the singer.

In a statement, Christina shared at the time: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

In an interview with Vegas Magazine, the "What A Girl Wants" hitmaker opened up about the thrilling experience of performing on the Vegas strip and what she gets up to when not on the stage.

© Getty Images Christina kicked off her Las Vegas residency over New Year's eve weekend

Of the show's creative direction, she shared: "The creative direction of the show is a true labor of love, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: the lights of Vegas, the glitz of Voltaire, my music, fashion, Burlesque, creative Parisian nods and more.

"I'm always trying to push my artistic boundaries and do things I've never done before to always offer something new and fresh, giving the audience a one-of-a-kind experience."

© Getty Images The residency is taking place at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas

She also explained that finding a venue that was intimate enough to feel immersive for the audience was one of her priorities. "I wanted to create an experience since the venue is intimate, where the audience can feel immersed in the music and performance as if they're a part of it themselves."

However, off the Vegas stage, she's making the best of Vegas nightlife. "I am always excited to try what's new in Vegas, as there are always new things popping up.

"You can't go wrong with a classic, nice steakhouse in Vegas like CUT, Delmonico’s, Jean Georges or Bavette's. There are a few drinks and dinner spots that I go to with friends and crew. I've been wanting to check out what Area 15 is about, as it seems like a fun night out. I love experiences that take you out of your element."

