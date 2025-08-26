The one-step skincare saviour Lauren Sánchez’s make-up artist swears by

It might be Lauren Sánchez’s glossy brunette hair or the radiant, red-carpet-ready glow, but the 55-year-old newlywed looks picture perfect at every opportunity. I was desperate to know all of her skincare secrets, so you can imagine my delight when Buster Knight, celebrity make-up artist and Lauren's trusted glam confidant, revealed the product he calls his latest skin-perfecting essential.

'What is it?' I hear you cry. Well, it's the Cosmetic Consult’s Miracle Skin Transformation and if you've yet to know about it, get excited.

The advanced skin renewal treatment rejuvenates and refreshes the skin.

For those who haven't heard about this before, it's basically a pre-soaked towelette infused with a powerhouse formula - including salicylic acid and prickly pear - that delivers instant results. It’s a one-step fool proof application, you just apply the towelette and let it work its magic.

What's so special about this product?

Hailed as a one-step skincare saviour, this powerhouse treatment is designed to target pigmentation, soften fine lines and wrinkles, and deliver that undeniable glow - the kind that makes skin look instantly fresher, firmer and camera-ready. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better… it does.

The brand has recently expanded into body care, launching a Miracle Skin Transformation Body Treatment, $83 / £59.99. With added exfoliating and healing properties, it tackles some of the most common body concerns, from bacne and keratosis pilaris to ingrown hairs and extreme dryness and it leaves skin smooth, clear and radiant.

Founded by Ashley Stobbart in October 2024, Cosmetic Consult has already become a staple in the kits of A-list make-up artists including Buster Knight, Jacinta Spencer and Francesca Abramovich. Its appeal? Easy application, instant results and zero downtime - it really is a no brainer for skin that needs to look flawless, fast.

Buster told HELLO!: "I first discovered Cosmetic Consult through Jacinta and I’ve been hooked ever since. My clients rely on me for skincare recommendations, and this is one I recommend to everyone – no matter their age. With no downtime and no purging, it’s the perfect way to prep the skin and get my clients red-carpet ready, especially when we’re short on time and they don’t have the luxury of a facial."

The famous makeup artist added: "The new body treatment is just as incredible - especially for my clients who are wearing a short dress, a low back or a low neckline on the red carpet. It smooths, hydrates and instantly softens any crepiness or dryness, so skin looks flawless under the lights. It also contains witch hazel and hylauronic acid so it’s really good for any inflamed skin or breakouts."

And he recommends it for travel, too. "I even use the Miracle Skin Transformation for face when I’m flying," he tells me. "My skin gets so dehydrated mid-flight, and this treatment keeps it in good stead for when I land."

What are the verified reviews like for Miracle Skin?

The reviews are pretty impressive for this product. Lots of reviews say they were influenced because of other strong reviews. One happy shopper said: "So hard to know which skincare products to use nowadays but this is TRULY amazing - it’s a non negotiable part of my weekly routine! Well worth the money."

Another wrote: "I definitely recommend this to anyone who doesn't have the time for a salon facial. I do my treatment as part of my Sunday reset and I feel it's enough to keep my skin nourished throughout the week too. No mess, a small wipe with a mighty punch! I get asked what skincare I use quite abit & cosmetic consult are always top of my list ."