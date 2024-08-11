Prince William and Princess Kate reveal summer holiday destination as they release surprising new video

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to Team GB following the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris.

In a new video posted on their official Instagram account, Prince William and Princess Kate filmed a heartfelt message for the team, who are taking home an incredible 65 medals.

Prince William and Princess Kate congratulate Team GB

"Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion," noted the caption. "You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

Taking part in a video montage alongside other stars, the royal couple appeared to film their message at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. David Beckham, Rebecca Adlington, Gabby Logan, Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Kelly Holmes, Mark Chapman, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Colin Jackson, Emma Willis, Greg James, Andrew Cotter, Michael Johnson and Clare Balding also took part in the clip.

© Instagram Prince William and Princess Kate appear to have filmed their tribute at their home in Norfolk

"Congratulations to Team GB," a beaming Kate said to the camera. "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all," added William.

Princess Kate – who made her last public appearance at Wimbledon for the Men's Singles Final in July – wore a white and navy striped T-shirt in the video. She wore her chestnut locks down in a sleek, straight style.

As for Prince William, the 42-year-old proudly wore a Team GB polo. Among the comments, fans also noticed that he was rocking a whole new look, and had started growing a beard.

William and Kate are not the only royals to pay tribute to Team GB. King Charles and Queen Camilla released a message on Sunday evening. It reads: "My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from Team GB and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla have also congratulated Team GB

"Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Games.

"To those who missed out on the greatest prizes, you have most certainly not fallen short in the pride that you, too, have generated for your nations. As we thank France for hosting such a wonderful tournament and look to the Paralympics ahead, I can only say that you have all been an inspiration."