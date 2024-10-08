18 women share their menopause heroes, from skin-soothing oils to hair boosters

Perimenopause and menopause can be a trying time when it comes to beauty. Your favourite skincare suddenly doesn't work as it used to, and your usually full hair has turned dry and lifeless. Plus, skin often becomes more sensitive, meaning makeup you've used for eons has become irritating overnight.

The good news? There are plenty of beauty buys out there that will make all the difference, soothing dry skin and plumping limp hair. It's just a case of finding the right products for you.

We spoke to 18 beauty obsessives about the beauty essentials they rely on to feel their best selves in perimenopause and beyond – because recommendations from other women going through it are invaluable.

Glynis Barber, 68: The rosacea-soothing serum

"Something strange started happening to my skin when I went into menopause. I began getting red bumps which were unlike anything I'd had before. I'd wake up and there it would be, and there it would stay for 10 days, an inflamed red mound.

"I mentioned it to a dermatologist who said it was a type of rosacea. That was a surprise as I thought rosacea was more like a red rash. It turns out that rosacea can take many different forms and is a lot more prevalent after menopause. It's often tricky to treat as it can be triggered by many different things. I'm fortunate that mine is confined to the odd single bump, even if it is usually right in the middle of my face.

"I was thrilled to find a serum that helps to get rid of it very quickly, usually within 24 hours. It's by ARK and is their Anti-Redness Serum. It's for all kinds of redness and I've found it works brilliantly on my flare-ups. No longer do I have to put up with an unsightly bump for weeks on end. It's either gone or greatly reduced within a day or two."

Adjoa Andoh, 61: The skin softener

"I had cancer when I was young, so I couldn't do HRT. To look after my skin in menopause, I use No7 Menopause Skincare Nourishing Overnight Cream. It's lovely overnight and really does sink in and address the dryness aspect of the way your skin changes, and also the elasticity, from the [lack of] oestrogen."

SHOP: Menopause skincare: 10 essentials for menopausal women plus expert advice

Simone Thomas, 43: The intimate soothing oil

"We're so quick to invest in our face, but why leave our most intimate area out in the cold?

"We deserve to feel confident and cared for in every part of our bodies. Enter Victory Oil by Naydaya – my secret weapon for external vaginal dryness and intimate discomfort.

RELATED: When did 'down-there' care become so chic?

"If menopause has made things a little tricky in that department, this collagen-boosting oil will change your life. For me, after a tough breakup, finding love felt exhilarating – but menopause had other ideas. My mind and body were ready to jump into bed, but my intimate skin was screaming, 'Not so fast!' This oil restored elasticity and comfort, making me feel like I could take on the world (and my new relationship).

"It's been my glide-and-ride secret, especially with endometriosis flare-ups. Trust me, this product is a must for any woman navigating menopause."

DISCOVER: Why taking care of your intimate health shouldn't be a luxury

Ateh Jewel, 45: The complexion booster

"Now I'm in my mid-40s and perimenopausal, I want to give my skin, body and spirit lots of love and support during this next exciting chapter of my life.

"My new meno beauty hero is using the Omnilux Contour Face Mask (set your alarms for Black Friday as major discounts are guaranteed) for 10 mins every day at bedtime, which makes me feel very Mariah Carey - decadent and fabulous and has made a real difference to my skin and wellbeing.

"Omnilux is said to be one of the only medical-grade LED masks with clinical and FDA approval and helps with collagen production. LED light therapy can also help improve your mood, energy levels and sleep, which I have definitely found. Just the ritual of laying down and taking 10 minutes for myself is so healing."

Rosie Nixon, 49: Prescription skincare

"And Begin prescription skincare has been a game-changer for me during perimenopause. All of their formulations are created for your individual skin type by their team of dermatologists. Their 'Serum-in-a-Cream' contains tretinoin, a prescription-only ingredient that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover process and has anti-acne properties, helping to prevent clogged pores and reducing inflammation.

"The combination of this, plus their Moisturiser-in-an-SPF which contains UVA/UVB protection (SPF 50, PA++++), whilst smoothing lines and wrinkles, hydrating and calming the skin, has successfully tackled the hormonal acne I struggled with and has made me glow again."

MORE FROM ROSIE: How I navigated the perimenopause from anxiety and brain fog back to my clear-thinking self

Rebecca Elsdon, 41: The glow-giving gadget

"When it comes to skincare during menopause, my two standout heroes are the Emepelle Skincare range and the FaceLite LED home device.

"Emepelle is revolutionary because it mimics the effects of oestrogen on the skin, which is crucial as oestrogen declines during menopause. This helps restore hydration, improve firmness and promote collagen production — essential for maintaining a youthful glow.

"Complementing this is the FaceLite LED home device. LED light therapy has been proven to stimulate healthy cellular turnover and boost hydration, which is key as the skin becomes drier and more sluggish during menopause. The gentle, non-invasive light treatment works to keep the skin functioning optimally, enhancing its ability to retain moisture and appear radiant. Together, these tools help keep the skin vibrant and healthy during this transformative stage."

Find out more about Rebecca's work at Reskin skin health clinic

Leila Martyn, 46: The skin brightener

"My skin has undergone noticeable changes over the past few years since entering perimenopause. I've tried countless beauty products, but the one that has truly transformed my skin is Obagi Nu-Derm. It has made a remarkable difference in the texture and brightness of my complexion. I use the Blender serum, which I mix with my retinol."

Leila Martyn is founder of MyOva.

MORE FROM LEILA: I'm a recovering pessimist – here's how I turned my life around

Sophie Hamilton, 46: The skin-smoothing concealer

"I love the concealer and tinted primer by Yensa. They are so easy to apply and extremely moisturising. At age 46, my skin is dry and the tinted primer is so smooth on my skin with a little coverage. The liquid concealer is the only concealer I've used that doesn't sit in my wrinkles and it's like a skincare product too, so doesn't give me any breakouts. I use these products every day."

Faye James, 43: Anti-ageing supplements

"Rhodiola rosea supplement is my menopause beauty hero. It helps my anxiety and makes me more zen, plus it has great anti-ageing benefits."

Donna Francis, 48: The hair smoother

"Menopausal hair changes can be challenging, but finding the right products, and of course having regular trims can make all the difference. I'm testimony to that.

"Even after the first time that I used K18's Molecular Repair Hair Mask my hair felt so much softer and smoother. The frizz was almost non-existent and it felt healthier. And then each time after that, the texture kept improving. The improved texture helped my hair appear thicker too."

READ MORE: This $75 hair mask transformed my menopausal hair

Michelle Feeney, 60: Bold lipsticks and uplifting scents

"I feel strongly that beauty should empower the user during menopause, and I was looking for products that helped me face the boardroom feeling confident. My essentials are a bold MAC lipstick and a good fragrance.

"Smell is our most powerful sense, so spritz something that uplifts the. A few sprays of Floral Street 'Sunflower Pop' eau de parfum is my ultimate pick-me-up. The vibrant notes of bergamot, vegan honey accord and Bellini accord bring a pop of optimism on low or tired days."

MORE FROM MICHELLE: I took a 'grey gap year' at 51 – here's what I learned

Sherrille Riley, 46: For perimenopausal pigmentation

"My perimenopausal skin has become extremely dry, inflamed and prone to breakouts which leave pigmentation marks. To remedy this, I obsessively use my Déesse LED Light mask almost every night. Ilapothecary's Vitamin A Serum helps restore moisture, too."

Shirley Ballas, 64: The hair booster

"Find products that work for you and stick with them. I use John Frieda's PROFiller+ range on my hair every single day and it softens my hair, which became dry and brittle post-menopause. It gives my hair such a bounce and I just love it."

READ: Exclusive: Shirley Ballas shares intense wellness routine – ice baths, yoga, and no treats

Rosie Green, 50: The eye-openers

"Beauty plays such a confidence boosting role in this period and now I have time to invest in it in a way I wasn't able to before. I love everything about getting lash extensions. Not only do I love how pretty they make me feel, I like lying down for the hour or so they take to apply and not having to bother with mascara."

Anna Miller: The skin firmer

"My current beauty hero has to be the ALLSKIN|MED Regenerating Ampoules. As my skin has gone through changes during perimenopause, these ampoules have been a game changer in keeping my skin hydrated, firm, and radiant.

"They're packed full of growth factors that promote collagen production and skin regeneration, which is exactly what I've needed to counteract the loss of elasticity and dullness that comes with hormonal changes. I believe that using them has helped me maintain a youthful glow and has made a real difference in how my skin looks and feels. They are my absolute go-to. You can purchase the ampoules in my clinic, The Ardour."

MORE FROM ANNA: Why 'white time' is essential for a happy, healthy life

Emma Bardwell, 49: For hydrated skin

"My skin has become so much drier and itchier since becoming perimenopausal and needs a lot more hydration. I slather a humectant moisturiser on damp skin after a tepid shower as hot water dries my skin out even more.

"Having worked out through blood tests that my iron levels were low and the possible link with itchy skin, I’m also taking Active Iron Advance which, unlike many iron supplements, is gentle on the stomach and non-constipating."

Judy Murray, 65: For sculpting skin

"I love Gelida's 'Sculptura Cryotherapy' facial, a cold therapy treatment that tightens and refreshes my skin and erases any sagging. I always feel a million dollars after I have the treatment. I know it's done me the world of good because it's amazingly relaxing."

Suzy Bolt, 52: For dry menopausal skin

"I rely on Weleda Skin Food as my skin dries out - it smells amazing, is really hydrating, I can use it multiple times throughout my day and it leaves me with a dewy glow. My teenage daughter always says I look dewy, but when she tries it her skin looks too shiny, so you need REALLY dry skin for this product!"

Suzy is Founder of The Rest, Repair, Recover Wellbeing Programme at 360MindBodySoul.