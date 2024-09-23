Like many of us, I am always on the hunt for the perfect hair tool for effortless curls. Whether it is a day in the office or a night out on the tiles, I am a sucker for smooth curls so the new Nicky Clarke AirStyle Pro certainly caught my eye.

The AirStyle Pro is a tool embracing a new way to create perfect curls. With the heatless curls taking TikTok by storm, many of us are looking for ways to create bouncy locks without subjecting our hair to oven-level temperatures.

© Jim Smeal We all want 90s hair!

Though the AirStyle Pro isn't heatless, it doesn't reach the 195 degrees Fahrenheit of my curling wand, and yet, spoiler, I couldn't be happier with the results.

What is the Nicky Clarke AirStyle Pro?

The tool is a professional-grade hairdryer and styler that is lightweight (under 350g) and uses a motor-utilising brushless technology with a 2000W motor to create effortless curls.

© Nicky Clarke HELLO! tried the Nicky Clarke Airstyle Pro

The kit comes with three styling options - two airflow barrels to create curls on the left and right side of your head (more on that later), a diffuser attachment, and a concentrator nozzle for blowdrying.

Everything you need to know about the Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO 2000W brushless motor

Infrared and iconic technology to protect the hair

Weighs only 350g with 74db noise level - perfect for early morning styling!

Three heat and speed settings

Cool shot function

2.8m salon-length cable

How to use the Airstyle Pro

I started by splitting my hair in half and attached the left barrel for the left side of my hair to get the airflow going in the correct direction and then subsequently swapped it for the right.

I turned the hair tool up to the maximum heat and airflow level and allowed the air to catch my hair, which I grabbed in sections, at the bottom of the length and drew the tool up towards my scalp.

© Nicky Clarke The Nicky Clarke Airstyle Pro has a concentrator nozzle for blowdries

In order to let the curl go, I gave it a cool air shot to lock in the curl and turned the tool off before releasing the curl.

The tool also has the option for drying natural waves with the diffuser attachment and, on another trying session, dried my hair into a straight sleek style with the concentrator nozzle.

Using the tool on damp hair

I wasn't sure what to expect when first trying to create curls with this tool as I was sceptical of a tool that should be used on damp hair. I was pleasantly surprised with how easy this tool was to use and how effective it was in creating bouncy curls.

© Katie Daly Leave your curls to cool like this before brushing out

To create long-lasting curls, you want to wash your hair and rough dry it until it is about 90% dry - this is key. I was surprised by how long my curls lasted and I put this down to the fact that you dry your curls into your hair rather than using a traditional curling iron on dry hair.

This is also a great time saver. I would describe my hair as thick, fairly long (it reaches just above the elbow) and colour-treated. To wash my hair, completely dry it and then curl it as I usually would in one sitting can easily take over an hour.

© Katie Daly My hair using the Nicky Clarke tool

Being able to curl my hair at 90% dry removes the sense of labour from the process without taking away from the final result.

Ease of use

I found the tool super easy to use - the instructions were coherent and the tool does all the work for you with the air styling technology that pulls the hair up.

© Katie Daly My hair before and after using the Nicky Clarke Airstyle pro

Although it may feel counterintuitive to turn the tool off after every curl to release it, this is a must. You risk breaking your hair or damaging the tool by trying to pull the curl off the barrel while it is switched on.

Plus, since the tool uses hot air rather than a red-hot metal barrel, you don't have to worry about it cooling down as you turn it off to remove each curl.

Tread with caution

My only warning with this is being aware of the temperature of the airstyle barrels when switching from left to right. Though it doesn't reach heights of 195 degrees like my curling wand, it is worth remembering that it is hot and shouldn't be carelessly grabbed when switching.

© Katie Daly For comparison, this is my hair curled using my usual curling iron

I would have loved the tool to come with a heatproof glove so you don't have to wait for the barrel to cool down before switching it out.

Extra products needed?

Although I put mousse in my hair before drying, I didn't use hairspray to lock in my curls as I usually would and yet the style lasted without that crunchy feeling - a major win! I also felt I could refresh my dry curls after having slept on them and they were effectively brought back to life without having to re-wet my locks.

© Getty 90s hair can be created with this tool

If you are a fan of a 90s blow-dry look, this tool is also a winner. You can use the concentrator nozzle with a round brush to create a traditional bouncy blowdry or set your air-styled curls in rollers for a Cindy Crawford-worthy look.

The final verdict

In summary, I love this tool! It is a competitive price and creates long-lasting styles without the intense heat.

It is easy to use and creates curls that are voluminous and bouncy - just what a 90s hair obsessive is after!