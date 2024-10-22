I'm embracing this high school beauty trend at 34 – I don't care if I'm too old

When I was in secondary school, I was very limited in my makeup application skills.

Any I had were learned from Sabrina's Secrets Magazine (did anyone else subscribe? I think the glossy pages were what made me decide to become a journalist), so when I decided I was going to go down the rock chick route at 14 rather than sparkly pop princess makeup I'd loved before, the only beauty inspiration I had was Avril Lavigne and her heavily kohl-lined eyes.

Without fail, I draw black liner on my waterline each day, and by morning break it was smudged under my eyes. Nevertheless, I persevered with the look until liquid liner came into my life around 2008, and I never drew in my waterline again.

© Getty Avril Lavigne was the queen of waterline eyeliner

However, this week, I watched model and It girl Gabbriette Bechtel film her everyday makeup routine, and Matty Healy's fiancée lined her waterline with abandon, saying: "I use this every day, I don't like myself without black eyeliner. It looks really nice and hot with blonde hair."

She adds: "I'd describe my makeup look as natural, hot chic."

© Getty Gabbriette wears waterline liner every day

Gabbriette isn't alone in her lover of waterline eyeliner. Princess Kate has always favoured the look, wearing it on her wedding day even though critics said black liner is draining. I think the perception that liner in your waterline can make you look drained or old is one of the things that put me off.

© Getty Princess Kate loves eyeliner

"Eyeliner on the lower waterline can add beautiful definition to the eyes, but it may not be everyone's favourite choice," says makeup pro Aimee Connolly. "Technically speaking, adding a darker liner can give the illusion of a smaller eye shape."

However, if one of the most sought-after models in the world right now says waterline eyeliner is hot, who am I to disagree? It's certainly much easier than the precision required to apply liquid eyeliner flicks, which she said she "never does anymore."

So, since watching the video, I've been colouring in my waterlines each day – but with application advice from makeup maestros rather than Sabrina Spellman.

Waterline eyeliner: what you need to know

1. Don't only apply to your waterline

"Waterline eyeliner can be incredibly striking, but it's all about balance," says professional makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto. "A common mistake is applying the liner solely to the waterline. The trick to opening up the eye is to let a bit of product spill into the lash roots and blend it out. Creating a tight blend softens the transition with the skin."

I've been trying waterline liner in my eyes again

2. Don't stick to black

Black liner is the go-to for Gabbriette, and Aimee confirms that dark shades "can make the eye colour pop and seem fierce," but adds if you're new to the look, try a softer tone such as brown or sage green instead of black.

Lisa adds: "A mid-tone colour such as bronze can give this look an airbrushed finish while being quick and easy to achieve."

© Getty Waterline liner can make your eyes pop, as shown by Love Islander Kady McDermott

That said, Lisa advises avoiding shades with red pigments such as burgundy, mahogany or umber, as these can mimic the appearance of tired eyes.

3. Waterline liner can be brightening

Aimme suggests using a neutral shade on the lower waterline to brighten the area and give a wide-eyed look – a trick Victoria Beckham has spoken about in the past, applying white liner to her waterline.

VB wears waterline liner to emphasise her eyes

4. Dry your waterline

Smudging is always a risk, as there's natural moisture on our waterlines. "You can gently dry your waterline with a tissue before applying if you're not queasy about touching the eye area," advises Aimee.

"Or set your liner by lightly pressing translucent powder under the lash line or applying a brown shadow over top," she continues.

© YouTube Gabbriette wears eyeliner daily

Lisa adds: "Opt for a waterproof formula that sets, such as gels or long-wear liners; propelling pencils tend to work best for this. Avoid traditional hard pencils or kohls, as they are more emollient and designed for smudging, so they won't last as long."

RELATED: I've finally found an SPF that doesn't ruin my eyeliner – hooray!

5. Warm your pencil

"Warm the pencil on the back of your hand first, then glide it smoothly along the waterline in fluid, controlled movements," Lisa says of her top application tip.

MORE EYELINER: The simple makeup trick that brightens my 48-year-old face

"I like to do this at the beginning of my makeup routine and blink hard to squash and embed the colour into the waterline. Once I've finished my makeup, I'll add any touch-ups if needed."

6. Keep it sharp



"Keep your liner pencil well-sharpened for precision," says Lisa. For propelling pencils, there’s often a mini sharpener in the lid, or you can swipe the tip at an angle on a tissue to create a finer point.

The best eyeliner pencils for waterline eyeliner

Lisa recommends L’Oreal's 'Infallible Grip 36h Gel Automatic Eyeliner,' while Aimee swears by her Sculpted by Aimee 'Brighten & Define Eyeliner Duo' thanks to the brightener on one end.

Gabbriette said Pat McGrath's 'PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil' is "the best one on the planet," sharing it's the only one that has ever worked for her. "It doesn't budget, doesn't smudge, doesn't move."

I haven't tried it yet, but Kosas' 'Soul Gazer' and Makeup by Mario's 'Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner' are working brilliantly for me. Kosas' comes in various shades, so I've experimented with blue and brown, so far.