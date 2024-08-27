The big mascara debate: where do you stand?

There was a time when mascara was a staple in all makeup routines. Now? Not so much.

A quick poll of the HELLO! office revealed that many makeup lovers are setting aside their bristly wands in favour of bare lashes, preferring the fresher look.

HELLO!’s Beauty Collective shares their take on the debate…

Sidra Imtiaz, Beauty Journalist

Sidra shares her take on mascara

In the past, mascara was non-negotiable for me. A slick of mascara makes me feel immediately more put together. However, there is nothing I hate more than removing my makeup when I’m wearing mascara.

I find it makes the cleansing process so much longer and more difficult. When I was asked how I felt about the big mascara debate, I decided to trial a few days with no mascara to see where I fell on the matter, and honestly, I think I’m convinced by the bare lash look.

Whilst my makeup is more minimal without mascara, I’ve found using liquid liner to create a super thin line close to the lashes still gives my eyes definition and the time saved in the evening scrubbing at my lashes is so worth it.

I definitely won’t be skipping mascara for special occasions (I recommend Milk Makeup 'Kush Mascara' or NARS' 'Climax Mascara'), but I can see myself forgoing it for day-to-day makeup.

SHOP: 8 top-rated mascaras for lengthening and volumising your lashes

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

© Lydia Mormen Lydia has been trialling a no-mascara look

Mascara has always been the secret ingredient that pulls my look together - without it, something feels off or not quite finished.

However, the other day, I accidentally went into the office without mascara and got a tonne of compliments, so it did make me rethink my stance.

DISCOVER: Why tubing mascara is a total makeup game changer

Maybe mascara is not as fundamental as I thought... When I’m a light makeup look, there is something quite ‘model off duty’ about opting for a bare lash, but committing to the naked eye look is hard when you're used to having some kind of definition.

As a happy medium, I've been experimenting with softer shades of mascara such as browns and rusty reds. They complement my eye colour and aren't as harsh as black, adding just a little something.

There's been a plethora of new launches recently, but my current fave is the YSL 'Lash Clash' in Brown. It's a flattering chocolate shade and the double conical brush means the formula doesn't clump. I've also noticed it doesn't smudge, a major win for me as I have the world's most watery eyes.

MORE FROM LYDIA: I tried Milk’s viral Jelly Tint and this is my honest opinion

Donna Francis, HELLO! Contributing Editor

Donna's approach to mascara is flexible

I don’t wear mascara every day, however, I do curl my eyelashes each morning as they are so straight, and especially now that I’m 48, I need the extra lift to my face that the curlers deliver.

That’s not to say I don’t ever wear mascara. I apply a couple of coats for important work meetings (especially for Zoom when my features seem to get lost) and when I’m going out. However, if I’m wearing a bright lipstick, I tend to skip the mascara as I feel lowkey eye makeup makes the look fresher and more modern.

I’m menopausal, which makes eyelashes thinner and more sparse, so I look for mascaras with added nourishing ingredients and wands that can reach right into the roots to create a full lift. I love Sweed Cloud's 'Mascara' for this. Its clean flake-free formula contains vitamin B which nourishes lashes and is great for contact lenses wearers and sensitive eyes. The ultra-slim wand is perfect for getting right into the roots which gives lashes a lovely lift and maximum volume.

Vanese Maddix, Beauty Journalist

Vanese loves mascara

Naked lashes? Not for me. My makeup is incomplete without a few coats of mascara.

My only decision when it comes to the mascara debate is which one to use. So many brands have levelled up their mascara formulations in recent years, and dare I say, there might be too much choice now.

I’m not loyal to one brand for mascara; I have a few favourites, including anything by Benefit Cosmetics, because the brand truly seems to get it right with every mascara launch.

DISCOVER: 14 mascaras you'll love if you have sensitive eyes

The first mascara I fell in love with was the brand’s 'They’re Real Lengthening Mascara'. It wasn’t the cheapest option for a then-college student, but the lengthening powers on my short and straight lashes were magical. However, my holy grail mascara has to be the brand’s 'Fan Fest Fanning Volumising Mascara' as it’s one of the only mascaras that adds volume and length at the same time.

If I fancy a non-black mascara option, one of my favourite budget-friendly mascaras is Maybelline’s 'Lash Sensational Sky High' in Blue Mist. It coats the lashes in just one stroke and the deep blue shade always looks effortless.

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

Melanie has always loved mascara

I came of age in the emo era, where every day called for black-winged eyeliner and dramatic dark lashes. While my cat flicks are now subtler, I still apply multiple mascara coats each morning.

I’ve heard all the naysayers claim that black mascara is ageing or draining, especially for someone with a fair complexion, but nothing is going to convert me to a more demure lash look - my makeup is incomplete without black mascara.