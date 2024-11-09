Dianne Buswell's surprising Strictly hair transformation turned countless heads

Dianne Buswell's ruby red locks have become her trademark during her seven years on Strictly Come Dancing but in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the BBC show's hair designer Lisa Davey revealed that it was one of the pro dancer's most unexpected hairdos that turned the most heads.

"She was Baby from Dirty Dancing," the hair stylist tells us, remembering the hair look created for Dianne's salsa to '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' with her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier last season.

© Instagram Lisa turned Dianne into Baby and fans couldn't believe their eyes

The Australian dancer was almost unrecognisable as her crimson locks were hidden under a mass of brunette chin-length curls - uber retro!

© Guy Levy/BBC

"It was the very last minute because the [original] wig wasn't very good," Lisa recalls. "I stepped in and pulled this wig out…and she looked incredible. It was so weird because obviously it's her natural colour.

© Guy Levy

"Her eyes really popped and the amount of comments we had on social media about her in that look, I would say that was my favourite."

Dianne's trademark look

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Dianne's hair helps her to stand out

Though Dianne has rocked a number of different hairstyles and wigs in the BBC ballroom since her debut in 2017, it is the star's statement red colour, which she personally colours at home, that remains her staple - Lisa shares why.

© Getty Aliona Vilani had red hair on Strictly in 2010

"It makes her stand out and there's not anybody else with that hair colour," the pro stylist tells us. "Back in the day, we had Aliona [Vilani]...But I think the red may have been a decision where [Dianne] came into a show where everybody had brown hair or blonde hair and she stood out, and everybody knows her for her hair."

© Instagram Dianne rock updos as well as Hollywood waves

Though the dancer cum trained hairdresser is adventurous with her shiny tresses (both orange and pink have been in her recent repertoire), Lisa assures us that Dianne is unlikely to say goodbye to her iconic red look any time soon.

© Lisa Davey Lisa says Dianne's Hollywood waves are their favourite

So far this season, the ballroom and Latin star has rocked Hollywood waves, which Lisa says are Dianne's favourite, in the Foxtrot with her celebrity partner Chris McCausland, through to the sleekest low bun for a pro routine to mark Amy Dowden's highly-anticipated return to the ballroom.

© Lisa Davey Lisa getting to work behind the scenes

A major confidence booster

From pro dancers with years in the game to celebrity novices, Lisa says great hair gives performers a serious boost of confidence - something she witnesses live in action during the stars' hour in the hair chair on a Saturday.

© Guy Levy/BBC Great hair gives Strictly stars a boost

"Some [dancers] come in and they are ready for anything. But with other people, it takes me some time to break them down and make them feel comfortable," Lisa explains.

© Guy Levy/BBC Dianne gets into character on the dance floor with the help of the amazing hair and makeup team

"It's a process, and it's so important because it's a safety blanket - it can make you feel super confident. I always tell people to try and remember that you're out there playing a character. If you're that character, you'll feel more confident."