Strictly's Ellie Leach debuts hair transformation for rare red carpet appearance

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach stepped out on Monday for a rare red carpet appearance and we couldn't miss her stunning new look.

The ballroom champ, 22, looked so stylish at the TV Choice Awards at the Hilton Park Lane hotel debuting a wispy full fringe and shorter mid-length locks.

© Getty/Dave Benett

Ellie was also seen looking so glamorous in a sage green structured mini dress with a satin section across the front and gorgeous dramatic bell sleeves with feathered cuffs.

The dress featured faux pockets and diamanté-adorned floral-shaped buttons. The former Corrie actress styled the garment with a pair of silver strappy heels with ethereal butterfly wing adornments on the backs and a bubblfegum pink quartz box bag with a pastel-coloured embellished beaded chain strap.

The actress wore a glamorous makeup look that epitomised red carpet chic. Her complexion looked flawless with a peachy cheek and the added drama of a warm brown cut crease smokey eye. Her apricot-toned nude lip was the ideal finishing touch.

Ellie stepped off the ballroom floor and onto the red carpet for the special occasion. She completed the run of the Strictly tour just days before where she sported a totally different look.

Take a look at Ellie's best hair moments that are getting a 10...

Her Strictly tour look © Eamonn M. McCormack,Getty For the recently-concluded tour, Ellie rocked fuller, longer-looking locks with curtain bangs that framed her face. Her hair was styled in loose bouncy waves that we know will have had just the right amount of movement for her array of showstopping routines.



Her flapper look © Guy Levy Ellie and her pro partner Vito Coppola took their American Smooth on tour meaning another opportunity to show off her stunning vintage hairstyle that was pincurled into an old-school updo.



Her Paso Doble look © BBC A dance as dramatic as a Paso Doble calls for magnificent hairstyles. The actress rocked a voluminous crimped ponytail with her hair slicked from the root and secured in a bubble braid shape down the head from the hairline to meet the ponytail for an unforgettable hair moment.



Her sleek bun © Getty Ellie attended the Pride of Britain awards alongside Vito Coppola in a gorgeous red tiered ballgown with a dramatic ruffled shoulder detail that called for a sleek low bun. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and slicked tightly off her face for a snatched look.



Her half up-do © Getty Before her time on Strictly, Ellie attended the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre where she donned a classic half-up do. Her locks were styled in a half-up ponytail where hair was wrapped around the band for a seamless look. Strands were pulled out from around her face and curled along with the lengths of her hair for a beachy look.



