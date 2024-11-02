Dianne Buswell looks so different with blonde hair transformation in unearthed photos

Dianne Buswell is known for her fiery red locks but unearthed photos of the Strictly Come Dancing pro show that she hasn't always worn her hair in a crimson hue.
The Australian dancer, 35, took to Instagram to share a carousel of her greatest hair hits - the most surprising of all being her honey-blonde hair.
Dianne's sandy blonde hair was styled in a twisted style away from her face and cut to shoulder length.
The dancer also rocked other hair looks in the throwback photos. In another selfie, the BBC ballroom star rocked jet-black hair with a choppy fringe
In a third, she had chocolate brown tresses with caramel-toned highlights through the lengths.
Dianne's hair transformation
Since storming into the Strictly ballroom in 2017, Dianne has styled out a number of variations on her iconic ruby-red hair. When she first joined the Strictly family, Dianne had deeper cherry cola-toned curls with a side part.
By 2018, the star's hair had been elevated to new heights with the most vibrant pillar box red colour being added from root to tip.
In 2021, Dianne swapped her red hair dye out for an electric orange shade which later transitioned into a candy pink moment with pale pink strands around her face for extra Barbie-esque appeal.
Dianne's wig collection
Talking of Barbie, the wig team on Strictly has also experimented with Dianne's hair, including a platinum blonde wig for when she starred as Barbie during a Strictly pro routine which was brought on tour.
Earlier this year, the girlfriend of vlogger Joe Sugg rocked an uber-short pixie cut wig for a pro routine. "Last night's group dance hair! Deffo a Diana in this wig! What do we think of the short dark hair?," she penned, tagging hair stylist Georgia Woodland.
The accompanying makeup look
In February, Strictly Live Tour makeup artist Summer Dyason told HELLO! about working with Dianne on the makeup looks that complement her iconic red hair on stage.
"We have good fun with Dianne. She'll have anything!... We set ourselves a little challenge at the start of every tour. So last year we had to do makeup associated with different food so every day either Dianne would bring food in or I would bring food in and we'd have to base that makeup look on that food," Summer reveals.
"Whether it was sushi and you had a green, white, and orange [eye makeup] or a Tango fruit punch drink. She's a lovely one to makeup because she's out there and she's just gorgeous," the makeup artist adds. "She could pull off anything."
