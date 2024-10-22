Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks like a princess in figure-sculpting dress

Dianne Buswell always looks exceptional on the red carpet and last night was no exception as she stepped out to celebrate the 25th Pride of Britain Awards.

The 35-year-old Strictly Come Dancing pro opted for a figure-hugging emerald dress by Rhea Costa, which perfectly complimented her signature fiery red hair, which she styled into a glamorous updo herself.

WATCH: Glamorous celebrity arrivals at Pride of Britain Awards

The off-shoulder gown featured detached velvet sleeves and a fishtail style silhouette that flattered the dancer's curves.

Strictly professional Dianne, who used to be a hairdresser, accessorised for the special occasion with vintage style green topaz earrings from Carrie Elizabeth and a dainty diamond necklace from the Diamond Store.

© Karwai Tang Dianne Buswell was a vision in green at The Pride of Britain Awards

Dianne's Strictly success

This year Dianne has been wowing judges on Strictly Come Dancing with her comedian partner, Chris McCausland, who is the first blind contestant ever to compete in the show.

The duo most recently performed a tear-jerking waltz which left fans weeping as they twirled around the dancefloor to Liverpool City Football Club’s anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

© Getty The former hairdresser did her own hair for the event

Despite Dianne not being able to teach the routines as she usually would due to Chris’s medical condition, which caused him to lose his eyesight at the age of 22, the pair have managed to discover new ways to learn the moves using touch instead.

Dianne previously explained: "I can't show him what something needs to look like, but I've found that Chris places his hand on my body and feels how my arms are or feels what my legs are doing and then he instantly gets a sense of what he should be doing."

© Getty Dianne accessorised with vintage style jewellery

Although she has been part of the Strictly cast since joining the show back in 2017, the professional dancer has yet to win the competition.

© Guy Levy The duo performed an emotional Waltz

She came close in 2018 when she was paired with now boyfriend Joe Sugg, with the couple reaching the finals, but sadly they finished as runners-up when TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton stole the show.

Dianne's private life

Since meeting YouTuber Joe on the show, their relationship has survived the Strictly curse and seems to be going from strength to strength, with the happy couple recently purchasing a five bedroom Sussex mansion.

© Iona Wolff Dianne with boyfriend Joe Sugg

"Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children," the TV star told HELLO! during an exclusive interview. She continued: "But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."