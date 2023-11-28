Julia Roberts shares very rare photo of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel for special family day: 'There are no words'

Julia Roberts is on cloud nine as she and husband Danny Moder are celebrating a special day in their family, that being the birthdays of their twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.

On the occasion, the actress, 56, shared a sweet baby photo of her two to celebrate their 19th birthday. The adorable newborns sat in their famous mom's lap while she casually posed for a photo inside their home.

Julia sweetly penned alongside the snap: "19! There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

The actress also shares son Henry, who turned 16 this June, with her cinematographer husband. The couple have been married since 2002 after they met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican.

Last October, Julia spoke with the Today Show's Hoda Kotb about her fears about parenting while promoting her film Ticket to Paradise with co-star George Clooney.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she confessed. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

She also talked about how becoming a mother happened at the perfect time, adding: "I met [Danny] when I was ready… And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."

The co-stars and close friends also talked about their friendship and parenting together when they appeared on the iHeart Podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

While discussing her early career and talking about a "document of time you don't want following you around," she teased George for his mullet from his early days back in the '80s and '90s.

"You think about [George's mullet]," she declared. "You know what, it was such a fully realized mullet, it was commitment and I applaud you for that."

She did, however, not applaud him for the fact that his mullet was seemingly making "a comeback," revealing that it hit too close to home once it affected her two sons.

"That's even worse," George joked in response. "That makes me sad." Host Bruce asked Julia whether they actually had the mullet, to which she responded: "Finn doesn't, Henry has a quasi-mullet that actually is pretty cool."

She even revealed that it was their dad Danny who'd cut Henry's hair for him. Although he was apprehensive at first, he initially came around on the idea and grew to enjoy it.

Back in 2019, Julia told The Sun: "It's interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it's all so new – the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that."

She added: "I try to keep them off social media, because I don't really understand what they need that for right now."

