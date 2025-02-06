Princess Eugenie just stepped out without a scrap of makeup - and looks younger than ever

Princess Eugenie, 34, embodied off-duty elegance as she wrapped up for a low-key dinner date this week.

The mother-of-two, who shares sons August, three, and Ernest, 22 months, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, was seen slipping out of A-list hotspot 'La Maison Ani' in London's ritzy Knightsbridge late on Tuesday evening.

The elegant royal looked so chic in wide leg black trousers and a breezy cream jumper, layering with an oversized beige coat and a large leather tote.

Adding a dose of drama to her laid-back eveningwear, Eugenie wore a pair of point-toe heeled boots to elongate her silhouette.

Princess Eugenie's makeup-free beauty

© JP/RV/TM / BACKGRID Princess Eugenie wore no makeup on her London night out

Despite the glamorous occasion, Princess Eugenie appeared to go makeup-free for her dinner date, and her complexion was positively radiant.

Opting to leave her beauty bag behind, the sister of Princess Beatrice embraced her natural features in favour of a fresh-faced look. The royal swept her auburn hair into a neat, pinned bun and added delicate silver hoops to her outfit, drawing attention to her glowy skin - thanks to her makeup artist's genuis hack for de-puffing eyes.

It's not the first time Princess Eugenie has proudly rocked a makeup-free beauty look in the royal spotlight. In a 2020 Instagram selfie celebrating 10 years together, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack, sported nearly identical checked shirts.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie embraces bare-faced beauty in a photograph with her husband Jack

Smiling brightly for the camera, the couple enjoyed a walk through the gardens of Royal Lodge in Windsor - and the Princess didn't wear an ounce of makeup. She did the same in 2023 when she celebrated her husband's birthday, beaming in a romantic selfie taken during one of their holidays together.

"You are absolutely beautiful Eugenie! Your individual poise and positive attitude shines!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "You both are so beautiful. You both exude inner beauty."

Princess Eugenie's approach to natural beauty © Getty Princess Eugenie dazzled in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara on her wedding day Embracing natural beauty is nothing new for the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew. On her wedding day, Princess Eugenie chose to proudly showcase the scar from her spinal surgery, embracing it as a symbol of strength and redefining beauty in a deeply personal way.

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar The Princess wore a stunning Peter Pilotto gown with a plunging V-neckline at the front and back for her nuptials, opting to forego a veil to show the faint scar she has after undergoing surgery to correct scoliosis at the age of 12.

© Getty Princess Eugenie is passionate about spreading awareness "The RNOH is a huge charity - the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital – I'm patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back," the Princess said.

© Getty Images Eugenie's wedding dress showed her childhood scar Speaking about her choice to wear a backless wedding dress, the mother-of-two added: "It's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one."