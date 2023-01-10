Princess Eugenie's makeup artist makes a case for the mushroom smokey eye

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hannah Martin is a bonafide makeup artist who's a joy to follow on Instagram (@hannahmartinmakeup) and she just so happens to be a royal makeup artist as well.

If you're a keen follower of Hannah you'll know she tries different makeup products, often before they've hit the shelves.

For her latest video, Hannah - who has worked her magic on many members of the royal family, and is even rumoured to have created Princess Kate's wedding makeup - has tried out a new Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palette.

This one below...

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Quad palette, £48 / $55

And yes, it looks pretty standard, but wait until you watch Hannah create an amazing beauty look using just these four shades.

Taking to Instagram with a video applying the look, she wrote: "Oooh how I love minky mushroom tones on the eyes. It creates a really soft smokey eye."

She continued: "This stunning new Limited Edition Struck By Luxe Eyeshadow Palette from Bobbi Brown arrived at the weekend and I’ve been itching to play with it ever since!"

Explaining how she created the looks, she wrote: "Here I took the Metal Rose shade in the inner and outer corners of my eyes using my Flat Eye Base Brush.I then swept it along my lower lash line using my Buffer brush. I then pressed the Moonstone shade through the centre of my lids using my Flat Eye Base Brush. I then pushed the Moonstone shade into the centre of my lower lash line using my Dense Buffer Brush."

She completed the look with her Bobbi Brown Gentle Curl Eyelash Curler, and then lashing of Ilia Beauty Volumising Mascara.

For those interested, all of the brushes she used were from Hannah's recent brush collaboration with Ciate London. Her brush collection sold out time and time again, but when they've got the Hannah Martin seal of approval, it's easy to see why.

