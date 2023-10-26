Princess Kate's heavy gothic eyeliner for royal party is worlds away from her everyday makeup

The Princess of Wales always boasts a glowing complexion, highlighted by her go-to beauty combination of a dewy foundation, rosy blush and softly defined cheek and brow bones.

Up until the late 2010s, however, Princess Kate leaned into far heavier makeup trends, often stepping out with a deep pink, layered blush and several lashings of mascara.

In 2011, months after tying the knot with Prince William, the royal and her beau made a glamorous joint appearance at a dinner reception held in honour of the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal - and Kate rocked a seriously bold smokey eye for the event.

Dressed in a breathtaking metallic Jenny Packham gown that rippled off her elegant silhouette like liquid metal.

© Getty

The angelic dress, complete with ribbon detailing on the belt and swathes of silky fabric on the bodice, was elevated with a pair of Art Deco drop earrings from Beaut Jewellery.

Most striking was the royal's heavy smokey eye makeup. Princess Kate highlighted her hazel-green eyes with a deep blue eyeshadow, feline liquid eyeliner, layers of thick mascara and a moody under-eye liner that was verging on gothic.

The Princess paired her dramatic eye look with a peachy-toned blush and deep pink lipstick.

© Getty The Princess of Wales teamed a heavy eye look with a rosy blush and dark brows

Nowadays, the Princess of Wales generally opts for a far lighter makeup combo for daily engagements, though she does occasionally revert back to her dark eyeliner days for poignant royal events.

In a nod to her famous wedding day makeup, the mother-of-three channelled a fuller glam combo for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May this year. The royal donned a deep brown eyeshadow, softly winged to brighten her eyes and define her features, adding a pink blush and slick of deep pink lipstick.

© Getty The Princess of Wales opted for a softer smokey eye for the coronation

It's no secret the Princess was a trailblazing royal bride by being responsible for her own beauty glam to walk down the aisle.

© Getty Princess Kate wore pink cheeks and lashings of mascara on her wedding day

While the royal worked with celebrity makeup artist Hannah Martin to create her signature smokey eyes and flushed cheeks, a calm and collected Kate did her own makeup on her wedding day.

