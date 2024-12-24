Princess Eugenie’s makeup artist reveals the £16 hack for depuffing your under eyes

Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry but the toll it can take on your skin is less than jolly. I for one know my under-eye area suffers most at this time of year and I'm taking advice from Hannah Martin, Princess Eugenie's makeup artist, on her budget beauty hack for sorting those puffy eyes out in a jiffy.

The royal makeup artist revealed during a last-minute Christmas gift idea segment on Lorraine that she rates the Boots' Botanics Ice Rollers for reducing under eye puffiness and bringing life to tired, festive-season worn eyes.

Royal makeup artist Hannah Martin shares her secret to depuffing eyes on Lorraine

"I'm loving these Botanics ice balls" she revealed to Christine Lampard on the ITV show. "These are like having your very own cryogenic facial at home, just pop them in your freezer, give them a little roll around the eye, get rid of any puffiness, so anyone who's overindulging this Christmas season.

"I do rate them. If you do suffer from a bit of puffiness, these are absolutely perfect."

Hannah's timely appearance reminded me that I actually have a similar beauty product hanging out in my freezer. I haven't used them for a while, but they're my freezer essential. Sure, they're nestled among the frozen peas and tubs of ice cream, but when I've had a late night or unexpectedly early morning (fellow mums, you know what I mean) I reach for my under eye ice rollers.

I use them while my morning coffee is brewing, and take a roller in each hand and gently roll under the eyes. I then take them around the eyes to my eyebrows, and have even been known to roll around my face if I'm needing a little extra help in waking up.

Hannah Martin is the makeup genius behind Princess Eugenie's stunning bridal makeup

The results are instant, and act as a pick-me-up to tired eyes. At £16, they won't break the bank and are worth buying and storing in your freezer compartment.

The cooling effect is pure heaven on an early morning, and it's a way of you giving your eye area a quick lymphatic style drainage massage, ideal for massaging away any toxins. The ice-cold rollers also help to lessen any dark circles by brightening the skin - the cold temperature constricts blood vessels, and kicks in your body's own ability to drain away excess fluid.

I find my under eye makeup goes on much more smoothly post ice rollers, too. Ice rollers are loved by a slew of celebrities too. Jennifer Aniston, Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber - who called them "the best thing for puffy eyes" are some of the famous faces who swear by ice rollers.

Hannah, who shares her makeup and beauty know-how to over 300k followers on Instagram, is also the makeup artist behind some of Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice's most iconic beauty looks.