I always buy perfume for the women in my life - here's what to consider

In my time, I've browsed every London department store and online fragrance shop in an attempt to find the perfect perfume for the women in my life: friends, family and, above all, an incredibly picky mother.

Perfume is one of the greatest gifts you can buy for someone – if you get it right. Fragrance is a gift of character: something that gives a loved one a new way to present themselves, to be comfortable and confident, or to try something new.

However, it isn't always easy to hit the nail on the head: we're all so particular. I love a woody scent, but I prefer smelling like a forest than a fireplace. My best friend loves a floral smell, but anything too sweet and it'll trigger her migraines.

If you're looking for a winning gift for the special woman in your life, with Valentine's Day around the corner, I've got you covered.

1. Think about what she already has

This one's almost agonisingly obvious, but there are two layers to this: the fragrance she already wears will certainly tell you what kind of perfume she likes, but also help you buy something that's a little different from what she's already wearing.

Does she prefer something floral? Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb is a sweet, but sophisticated-smelling, a bestseller for a reason. Does she prefer something spicier? I love Diptyque's vanilla-forward, smokey and peppery Eau Duelle – it's cosy, warm and a unisex hit.

At the same time, if she likes flowery fragrances but has more rose scents than you can count, maybe try a different type of floral smell. Jo Malone's Tuberose Angelica is fresh and almost creamy, or Amouage's Love Mimosa smells sweet and soft, but also like the seaside. If you're feeling confident, trying something a little bit different from what you know she likes can be a great gamble –- if you pull it off.

2. What brands does she like?

Some people are more of a brand loyalist than picky by type of smell. A bestseller is always a safe bet: if she already likes Chanel, then there's a pretty good chance she'll like Coco Mademoiselle – there's a reason it's been raved about since 2001!

Coco Mademoiselle is a sure fire hit

On the other hand, if she's the kind of person who 'doesn't like to smell like everyone else', you can always go for a more underrated fragrance from a brand you know she likes. If she's been a Dior fan for as long as you've known her but has decided that a tenth bottle of j'adore isn't the way to go, Gris Dior is a beautiful, fresh and earthy scent that smells like old money.

3. When will she be wearing it?

While some people are everyday perfume wearers, everywhere from the gym to the office to the club, others like to save a scent for a special occasion.

If she's the kind of person who likes something for everyday use, a lighter, less intense perfume that will last the day but won't overwhelm her or any unwilling colleagues. Matière Première's Parisian Musc or Le Labo's Another 13 are like a classy second skin – they don't fill a room, but they've both won me and my female friends of any gender, a fair few compliments.

But if she's looking for something to wear at a fancy dinner or for an event, she may want something a little more opulent and intense and can go for something that may not have the biggest longevity. Frederic Malle's Portrait of a Lady or Killian's Angel's Share are both elegant but potent perfumes that may squeeze the wallet a little, but are, in my opinion, so distinct and classy that they're worth it.

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady is unique

Another thing to consider is the season. Something too bold and intense might be a bit headache-inducing in the summer, and she may want something a little warmer for the winter.

4. A gift set can be a better bet than a bottle

Alternatively, if you can't settle on a single bottle, there's a range of gift sets that will give her a few more options.

If there's a fragrance that you know she loves, maybe find a gift set that contains a small bottle, with a travel size or accompanying products. For example, Issey Miyake has a gift set for bestseller Eau D'Issey which contains a full bottle, a travel sized bottle and a body lotion.

But if she's the kind of person who loves to choose a gift for herself, a discovery set could be the perfect gift. That way, you give her the gift of trying perfumes for herself, and some even come with a gift card that's redeemable against a full bottle!

5. Something personal…

The final, and most important, thing to consider is making your gift personal. I miss ripping open and smelling the fresh figs in my best friend's garden when I was a child, so best believe when I discovered fragrances that smell like fig trees, I nearly burst into tears.

© Getty Look for something personal

Is there a smell that reminds her of something special, somewhere you went together, or something you did together? Is there a specific note that you know she loves, like the smell of bergamot or the smell of cinnamon?

Everything you've considered so far means nothing if you forget the personal side of the gifting. If you keep the special someone you're buying for at the front of your mind, you'll get the perfect gift no matter what.