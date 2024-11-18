8 party dress fragrances guaranteed to get you compliments this Christmas

The shops are filled with sequins, the fairy lights are creeping into our homes and our sparkly eyeshadows are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.

The only thing missing? A party dress perfume. 'Tis the season to cast aside subtle, demure fragrances in favour of punchy, attention-grabbing party dress perfumes worthy of wearing to the swankiest of soirees.

"A party dress fragrance feels classy and glamorous," says Floral Street founder Michelle Feeney. "Party dress perfumes smell sophisticated and expensive," Michelle continues. "They're the kind of fragrances that make you feel instantly put together no matter what you're wearing."

© Daniel Lynch Michelle Feeney shares her take on party dress perfumes

How to choose your party dress fragrance

"Choosing a party fragrance is about seeing how it makes you feel and if it enhances your mood, but there are a few key things I tend to look out for," says Michelle.

"I like a party fragrance to have good projection – something that owns the room. I look for vibrant notes in my party perfumes - spicy ingredients such as peppercorn or saffron are great."

Michelle advises tailoring your party perfume to the mood of the event. A scent that works for a black tie ball might not be suited to a family shindig. "If it’s a dinner party, ingredients with a cosy familiarity such as vanilla can work really well," suggests Michelle.

Read on to learn the party season scents HELLO!'s Beauty Collective chooses when they want to make an entrance…

Donna Francis: Initio 'Narcotic Delight' "My party perfumes need to scream glamour. I want people to smell my choice as I walk into a room. Sounds like I’m an extrovert, right? But far from it. I want my fragrance to do the extrovert-ing for me. "Initio 'Narcotic Delight' does just that. It adds the sparkle to my mood and because the scent is quite masculine (it has notes of cognac and cigar floating through it) it helps me feel confident and totally polished. This is a party perfume that will definitely stand out."

Melanie Macleod: YSL 'Black Opium' "Every December, I exclusively wear YSL's 'Black Opium'. Something about the coffee, white flower and vanilla notes, plus the sparkly pink and black bottle, scream 'party season' to me. "Because I only wear this sweet, alluring scent during December, one spray brings to mind getting dressed up in velvet and sequins, staying out too late on weeknights and feeling pleasingly tired for the whole month, knowing I am prioritising fun over sleep. "Even the bottle looks like it's ready to play, with the sparkly black glitter iconic in party season. 'Black Opium' is a confident, attention-grabbing scent, and even if I'm not in the mood to don a party dress, it makes the most simplistic outfit feel dressed up."



Lydia Mormen: Merit Retrospect 'L'Extrait de Parfum' "Everything about Merit's 'Retrospect' feels luxurious. Before I even get onto the smell, the bottle is a sight to behold. Inspired by jewellery, it's perfectly shaped to fit in the palm of your hand and comes in a gorgeous baby blue satin pouch so you can easily throw it in your bag before you head out. "Now onto the notes. I'm not usually into fruity fragrances but this is so well-balanced I can't resist it. It starts with a clean, fresh pear scent that's sweet but with a zesty edge of a pear that's still a little crunchy. It then settles into a musky vanilla that's super sensual but not overpowering. "I'm not sure how it manages to be clean and musky at the same time, but it really does! Someone described it as 'quiet luxury' in a fragrance and I see what they mean, plus it's such a concentrated formula you only need one spritz."

Ateh Jewel: Perfumer H 'Flower Number 1' "I love the party season - especially throwing on a dress which makes me feel glam and fabulous. My party dress fragrance has to make me feel just as adorned and decadent as a 1940s Hollywood siren. "I absolutely love Perfumer H 'Flower Number 1' by nose Lyn Harris, whose work I've admired since her first brand, Miller Harris. I love the evocative storytelling she paints with perfumes and this fragrance is fabulous and sexy. It's like a heady, buttery bouquet of white flowers exploding in your face (in a good way). "Fleshy, sexy white florals are my favourite and this mix of tuberose from India, Egyptian jasmine, orange flower from Tunisia and rose oil from Turkey blended with a slinky silken base of warm, cuddle-worthy sandalwood, vanilla bourbon and white musk, reminds me of walking at night in the Lake Palace in Udaipur, India or strolling on a moonlit beach with a breeze. It makes me purr with pleasure, which is why it's my new favourite party dress fragrance."

Beatriz Colon: Diptyque 'Orphéon' "The only scent I ever consider for night-time is Diptyque's 'Orphéon' scent, the epitome of an evening fragrance. "It's inspired by Paris in the 1960s, specifically the jazz clubs in Saint-Germain, and I promise the smell of tonka bean, cedar, jasmine and juniper berries leave anyone that comes across you totally captivated, asking what you're wearing. It's almost like a party trick! "It isn't cheap, but I justify the price with the fact that I first bought my bottle in 2021 and it has lasted me almost into 2025, despite using it at least once a week. "Secondly, I have never received as many compliments about a scent as I have with this one. Without fail, from the moment I step out the door, my night out sees me getting compliments from women and men alike — even an Uber driver once or twice. "It has brilliant longevity too. I often pull clothes from my closet that I last wore months ago that still smell like Orphéon, as if they've been freshly sprayed."



Glynis Barber: A different approach "I have a rather strange relationship with perfumes. I adore a fresh or subtle scent but have huge difficulty in finding any that suit me. "There are two reasons for this. Firstly, they all turn incredibly sweet on me. One that smells fresh on someone else, will smell sickly on me. I once put this to the test on a trip to Paris. I went into one fragrance shop after another, telling them my problem. They all took on the challenge, sure that they could find the perfect perfume for me. But alas, they were all as mystified as me in the end, as not a single perfume smelled fresh or subtle on me. "The second problem is that I'm incredibly sensitive to smell and find a strong perfume overpowering, be it on me or someone else. "A frustrating dilemma, as I adore a waft of scent, especially in party season. However, I've found the perfect solution and it works brilliantly. I now waft around, leaving a subtle trail of enticing scent behind me. "My secret? I use a body lotion instead of perfume. Most body lotions are perfumed and it's much more subtle than applying perfume directly. Plus, when I apply a lotion, it smells exactly like it does in the bottle, rather than turning sickly sweet. "I have two that I love. 'Fulvic Body Lotion' from Victoria Health has a wonderful smell. It's strong when you apply it but within minutes it fades into something much more subtle. It leaves a wonderful, lingering aroma that someone needs to lean into to get a whiff. Much more tantalising in my opinion. "The other one that I love is a very fresh, everyday body oil by ARK, called 'Conditioning Body Serum'. It's a lovely light oil that disappears into your skin, leaving a subtle fresh smell. "This works so well for me, that I no longer even try and find a perfume. I much prefer the slight hint of a smell that leaves people guessing."

Sidra Imtiaz: Dior 'Oud Ispahan' "As someone who loves floral, sweet scents, finding something richer and deeper for the evening that I love just as much can be hard. However, Dior 'Oud Ispahan' is one of those scents I fell for at first sniff. "I've never been a fan of oud fragrances, but the unique way Diro's deep oud is wrapped in Damascus rose creates a soft, sultry scent. This is floral for grown-ups. The alchemy of florals and woods, which settle into a powdery musk feels like luxury bottled. "Whilst the scent isn't loud, it does command attention in the most alluring of ways. This takes it from a perfume to an accessory; it complements you the way a new pair of earrings or the perfect bag would. Oud Ispahan turns heads without shouting loudly, making it the perfect accompaniment to any evening."