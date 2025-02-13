Simon Cowell's appearance concerns fans as Britain's Got Talent judge suffers mishap

Simon Cowell's appearance raised concerns with fans as he reunited with his Britain's Got Talent co-stars Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, KSI and Bruno Tonioli to mark the press launch of the 18th season on Wednesday.

Stepping out for a photocall for BGT, which premieres on ITV1 on Saturday 22 February, the music mogul wore his signature 'uniform' of a grey knit sweater, black jeans, and orange-tinted glasses.

Fans were quick to notice The X Factor judge had suffered a mishap with a razor, however, as Simon's facial hair appeared to have a large slit directly beneath his nose.

© Getty Simon appeared to have a slit in his facial hair

The father-of-one, who shares his son Eric with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, appeared in high spirits despite the apparent faux pas.

"Ouch Simon!" penned one fan on X, as another noted the "unfortunate mishap" was confusing, given the record label founder likely has a makeup team who could have patched up the striking gap in his facial hair.

© Getty Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden attend the 'Britians Got Talent' press launch

Meanwhile, Amanda looked effortlessly glamorous wearing a leopard print three-piece suit, styling her beachy blonde hair in crimped curls. Alesha sported an equally stylish ensemble, wearing a buckled and belted catsuit paired with an edgy leather jacket.

The launch of the new series comes after Britain's Got Talent auditions were temporarily halted in October following the sudden tragic passing of One Direction band member, Liam Payne.

Simon, 65, who managed Liam and the One Direction boys in their first flush of fame, honoured the late singer with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

© Instagram Simon Cowell resumed his BGT filming duties shortly after

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken," he began at the time.

"And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now."

© Getty Liam passed away in October 2024

Explaining that he had reunited with Liam in 2023, Simon continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

Simon concluded by sending his "love, thoughts and prayers," to Liam's family.