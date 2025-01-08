Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simon Cowell returns to BGT for first time since Liam Payne's death
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman look downcast© Getty

The Britain's Got Talent auditions were temporarily halted

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Simon Cowell was seen back at the Britain's Got Talent auditions this week, marking his first public appearance on the show since the tragic passing of former One Direction star Liam Payne

The music mogul, who played a pivotal role in launching the late singer's career through The X Factor, appeared to be in good spirits as he resumed his judging duties. 

Simon Cowell selfie© Instagram
Simon Cowell has resumed his BGT filming duties

In the snap, Simon was seen flashing a smile as he took a selfie alongside fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. "We're back in Blackpool @bgt!" he simple wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Following the news of Liam's death in October, a Britain's Got Talent spokesperson announced the auditions were temporarily being called off

The statement from Fremantle said: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him." 

Liam Payne wearing grey suit at film premiere© Getty
Liam Payne passed away in October

Simon, 65, also honoured the late singer with an emotional tribute on Instagram. "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken," he began.

"And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman © Getty
Simon and Lauren Silverman attended the funeral

Explaining that he had reunited with Liam in 2023, Simon continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. 

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it." 

Simon concluded by sending his "love, thoughts and prayers," to Liam's family.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline

Liam Payne in black t-shirt singing into microphone© NBC
  • 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 
  • 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.
  • September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.
  • December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. 
  • November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. 
  • August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. 
  • November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. 
  • December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.
  • May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. 
  • December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.
  • March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. 
  • October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

