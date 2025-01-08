Simon Cowell returns to BGT for first time since Liam Payne's death

Simon Cowell was seen back at the Britain's Got Talent auditions this week, marking his first public appearance on the show since the tragic passing of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The music mogul, who played a pivotal role in launching the late singer's career through The X Factor, appeared to be in good spirits as he resumed his judging duties.

© Instagram Simon Cowell has resumed his BGT filming duties

In the snap, Simon was seen flashing a smile as he took a selfie alongside fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. "We're back in Blackpool @bgt!" he simple wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Following the news of Liam's death in October, a Britain's Got Talent spokesperson announced the auditions were temporarily being called off.

The statement from Fremantle said: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him."

© Getty Liam Payne passed away in October

Simon, 65, also honoured the late singer with an emotional tribute on Instagram. "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken," he began.

"And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now."

© Getty Simon and Lauren Silverman attended the funeral

Explaining that he had reunited with Liam in 2023, Simon continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

Simon concluded by sending his "love, thoughts and prayers," to Liam's family.