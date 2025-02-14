Nigella Lawson’s go-to skincare brand has just launched a 'game-changing' serum for breakouts - here’s why we're sold

Anyone who suffers from oily skin will be well acquainted with its troublesome flare-ups (read: pesky breakouts, enlarged pores and excess slick) and how difficult they can be to remedy with bog-standard skincare formulas.

A cult British brand here to help clarify congested complexions is TEMPLESPA who specialise in luxury formulas crammed with Mediterranean-inspired botanicals. Loved by celebrities including Nigella Lawson and Lorraine Kelly, the brand’s impressive roster has plenty of best-selling products that are so good, that they will quickly become your evening routine’s non-negotiable.

The latest product to get beauty lovers talking? A state-of-the-art skin clarifying serum that reviewers have hailed as a cheat code for glass skin, with some marvelling at how it cleared up their breakouts "overnight".

The results are pretty impressive

TEMPLESPA’s Clear To Me Clarifying Serum expertly combines the industry’s most trusted skin-clearing ingredients including BHA salicylic acid, retinal and niacinamide to rapidly help treat and prevent blemishes. The powerful trio is expertly offset with fast-absorbing Mediterranean olive and date oils to help rebalance the skin and combat excess oil.

Designed to be applied as a nighttime treatment, sandwiched between cleanser and moisturiser, the innovative serum also provides a mattifying effect thanks to prebiotic willow herb and an advanced pore-refining complex to combat excess oil.

The 'miracle' serum may have already been rated five stars online by customers, but it's the product's impressive clinical study results that have officially piqued our interest. It's proven to significantly reduce blemishes and pore size after just 28 days, as well as promising significantly reduced sebum levels after just one use. Consider us intrigued.

© Getty Images Nigella Lawson's "immutable night time regime" involves TEMPLESPA products

TV Cook Nigella Lawson is known for her enviable glow and has previously opened up about how she's a big fan of TEMPLESPA's In The Beginning Deep Pore and Exfoliating Cleanser which is a best-seller thanks to its impressive Inkey list and delivering a 'just-had-a-facial' finish. She previously tweeted that it was part of her "immutable night time regime".

Meanwhile, Scottish television presenter, Lorraine Kelly relies on the brand’s 'cleanser, toner and eye make-up remover for her on-screen glow.

Lorraine's dedicated hair and makeup artist, Helen Hand, exclusively shared Lorraine's beauty routine with Hello!: "For shoots I use Temple Spa cleanser, toner and eye make-up remover which is cruelty-free and vegan."

TEMPLESPA Clear To Me Clarifying Serum £50 AT TEMPLESPA

The high-performance serum is proven to significantly reduce blemishes, reduce sebum levels and minimise pores and redness thanks to a blend of leading ingredients. These include:

Willowherb Flower Extract: a prebiotic rich in antioxidants which help to combat oil and shine.

Salicylic acid: a popular BHA which helps to shed dead skin cells and calm redness.

Niacinamide: works to improve the appearance of enlarged pores and dramatically improve skin texture.

Adenosilane: helps to balance excess oil and minimise the appearance of large pores.

Encapsulated Retinal: working quicker than retinol at lower doses, it leaves skin healthier and firmer.

Olive fruit oil: helps to naturally lift and break down skin impurities.

Vitamin C: a powerhouse antioxidant which brightens skin, delivering next-level radiance.

TEMPLESPA’s Clear To Me Clarifying Serum is already a hit with oily complexions soon after launching, but how does the formula measure up when we tested it at home? Here is my honest review...

How I tested it

I was excited to incorporate the Clarifying Serum into my routine as I have been long searching for a gentle yet effective serum that will eradicate my monthly hormonal breakouts and excess oil without being too drying. As a previous acne-sufferer, I have tried everything over the years- from liquid exfoliants to prescribed creams that have burned my skin - and now it’s time for a decent all-rounder to prevent breakouts and help minimise the appearance of large pores.

As my skin was particularly oily, I used the serum every evening for two weeks after double cleansing and then followed with a lightweight moisturiser. If your skin is prone to sensitivity, the brand recommends using it every few nights to build up a tolerance.

What I loved

The serum comes in a premium bottle that quickly elevated my bathroom cabinet, and I really enjoy the luxe cushioned pipette, ensuring you can breezily administer the recommended two-drop application with minimal waste.

The formula is milky and lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin with an instantaneous mattifying effect. After using it every evening for two weeks, my complexion is noticeably clearer, smoother and more balanced. Although it didn't get rid of my breakouts instantly (if only!) I noticed how they cleared up very quickly and even warded off new breakouts from appearing.

This serum carries a subtle fragrance from the brand’s signature skin-soothing Mediterranean botanical oils. However, if you have particularly sensitive skin, it may not be the best fit. Likewise, those with dry skin might find it less suitable, as it could further highlight dryness rather than alleviate it.

Why you should trust me

With nine years of working in the beauty industry, I have tried, tested and written about all the latest skincare innovations for national women's lifestyle publications. With oily and acne-prone skin, I know the struggles of finding a solution that will quickly get to work without compromising your skin barrier or ruining your pillowcases.

Why I would recommend TEMPLESPA's Clear To Me Serum

If you still aren't convinced by the British beauty brand's glowing customer reviews, here are the top reasons why adding the clarifying elixir to your evening skincare routine is simply a no-brainer.

It combines plenty of hardworking ingredients including encapsulated retinal, vitamin c, salicylic acid and niacinamide, meaning you get plenty of transformational skincare benefits in a two drop application.

The blended active ingredients can help you simplify your skincare routine - just sandwich it between a cleanser and moisturiser and you're good to go.

It instantly mattifies and calms redness, even after one application.

Breakouts are not only quickly reduced, but it expertly prevents new pimples from appearing.

At just £50, the do-it-all serum is surprisingly affordable when you consider it's jam-packed inkey list.

