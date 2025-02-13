Why users are claiming their ‘skin has never looked better’ after using this handy at-home skincare gadget

In the world of beauty and aesthetics, nothing is quite as intriguing as a new skincare treatment.

Although there has been a rise in the popularity of fillers and injectables over recent years, many beauty enthusiasts are instesd on the hunt for non-invasive facial treatments that they can carry out at home, and that have minimal downtime.

Devices like Pure Tone’s Radiance Pod have become increasingly more relied upon, not to mention more affordable in the long-term – promoting skin rejuvenation through a series of vibration and light therapy.

By incorporating a series of different technologies, regular use of the device has been shown to improve skin elasticity and texture, increase hydration, reduce pore size and increase skin brightness – leaving a more youthful looking complexion with the reduction of fine line and wrinkles.



How does the Radiance Pod work?

There are seven key functions of the Radiance Pod to help deliver skin lifting and tightening – galvanic ion, electroporation, low frequency EMS (electric muscle stimulation), high frequency RF (radio frequency), ultrasound, LED light therapy and 3D vibration massage.

All these functions work together across four different modes that the user can run through to select their preferred mode – Boosting Mode (BM), Lifting Mode (LT), Tightening Mode (TT) and a Total Course Mode (TC).

What does each function do?

Each function is designed to help achieve different skincare results and benefits:

Galvanic Ion and Electroporations – Promotes skin elasticity and absorption of products

EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation) – Induces muscle contraction and relaxation for skin lifting

RF (Radio Frequency) – Stimulates collagen and reduces pigmentation

Ultrasound – Helps regenerate the skin by boosting blood circulation

LED Light Therapy – Soothes the skins by regenerating cells

3D Vibration Massage – Enhances blood circulation and improves lymph circulation

How do you use the Radiance Pod skincare tool?

Apply a generous amount of the accompanying Innocera Face-Up gel to the treatment area and select your preferred mode.

Hold the device against your skin, moving it around your face and neck in circular motions. If you have any problem areas in particular, hold the Radiance Pod still on those parts for a further 2-3 seconds.

Once the treatment has ended, the device will automatically power off - leaving you to complete the routine by applying your favourite moisturiser or serum for maximum impact.

The Radiance Pod from Pure Tone is simple and easy to use

How often can I use the Radiance Pod?

The Radiance Pod can be used as part of your daily skincare routine with the treatment lasting for around three minutes. However, it's advised that use should not exceed over six minutes per treatment or 18 minutes per day for the safest and most effective use.

When can I expect to see results from the Radiance Pod?

Some users have reported to see an instant change in their skin; however, it is best advised to use the device daily for around 10-12 weeks for optimum results.

Keen to share their experience with the Radiance Pod online, many users have championed the skincare gadget online and noted the extent to which their complexion has improved.

"I've been using the Radiance Pod for about two months now, and I'm genuinely impressed with the results. The fine lines around my eyes have noticeably softened, and the undereye bags that always made me look tired have significantly reduced. The device is simple and easy to use and only takes a few minutes." Claire Jenkins

"I've been in the beauty industry for years, and this has quickly become one of my go-to tools at home. Simple, reliable, with professional results." Emma Little

Before & After: Users are finding their complexion looks tighter and brighter after using the Radiance Pod

Not only is the Radiance Pod a firm favourite for many, the handy device has also been endorsed by aesthetic practitioners for the achieving excellent results with users.

"Pure Tone Aesthetics stands out for their exceptional product quality and innovation. Their devices deliver outstanding results, their technical support is unparalleled—always responsive, knowledgeable, and ready to assist with any queries." Dr. Apostolos Plastic Surgeon

