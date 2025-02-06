Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Scarlett Johansson's glowing skin is all thanks to this $10 serum - we're bulk buying
Scarlett Johansson wearing red dress© Instagram

The Jurassic World Rebirth actress has been known to use an affordable serum

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Is it just me or is Scarlett Johansson everywhere at the moment? Fresh from her presenting duties on The Today Show, to her starring role in the latest Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, the actress is rarely off my screen.

The 40-year-old, who's married so SNL comedian Colin Jost, has stunning skin and since I've been uncovering the budget buys celebrities love, I'm not surprised to hear that her makeup artist Frankie Boyd uses a $10 serum on the daily to keep Scarlett's skin super plump and crazily flawless.

Scarlett Johansson at 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
The serum in question is from The Inkey List. Scarlett is said to use the brand's Hyaluronic Acid Serum in her daily routine, a serum that the brand says helps to make other skincare work harder. As long as its our skincare working harder, we're all for it.

It's a number one bestseller on the brand's website, and I can see why; the price is incredible, at $10, and Hyaluronic Acid in skincare has long been lauded for its plumping, hydrating and lightweight properties.

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum© The Inkey List

Formulated with 2% multi-molecular Hyaluronic Acid, this moisture-binding serum absorbs quickly into the skin, and the brand explains that the "high and low molecular weight HA helps the serum deliver hydration across multiple layers of the skin's surface."

It's great for all skin types, and is non-tacky so you won't find your products layered on top pill or flake.

The brand suggests this product is used as the second step in your beauty routine. Apply to skin post-cleansing, before applying any further serums, moisturizers and SPF on top. You can use it at night too, and is a great one to keep in your cabinet for those days your skin is feeling tight or dehydrated.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost smiling and laughing in black clothes© Getty
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share two children

Scarlett's said to also use The Inkey List's Caffeine Eye Cream, the same eye product Reese Witherspoon is a fan of.

What's the fuss about The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum?

There's hundreds of Hyaluronic Acid products on the market, and I'm intrigued to see what sets this one apart. The price is a big factor, according to verified shoppers, who call it "amazing value for money" and a "bargain".

Out of 2,500 reviews on The Inkey List website, it scores 4.7 out of 5, so is wholly popular. There's a number of pictures of fans using the product, and their skin all looks dewy, glowy and hydrated with many saying it's the one product they always reorder.

On the negative side, there's not many comments. The only negative point I could find more than once was that some users found the formula sticky, but I think it really depends on personal preference and skin type to know if this is something you'd find to.

