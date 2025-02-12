Leslie Bibb, 50, says this skin balm 'saved' her skin before filming The White Lotus

The White Lotus season 3 looks to be the most glamorous and glitzy yet. The new season of The White Lotus has a star-studded line-up, which includes actress Leslie Bibb, who's been looking incredibly stylish while doing press junkets.

I've been pouring over the 50-year-old's Instagram, and she's seriously serving look after look, including some of the glossiest skin I've seen for a while.

© Instagram Leslie Bibb, 50, has the glowiest skin

A quick look at the Palm Royale lead's beauty routine shows that this woman knows the power of leaning on a skincare pro for expert tips, and credits her facialist of 15 years, Faith Tatro at Touch of Faith Aesthetics, for sorting her skin with a powerhouse duo of products that, she says, "saved my skin."

In an interview with The Strategist, Leslie revealed the two products that did just that. "My skin is very sensitive, and New York in the winter is terrible for my skin. You go from freezing cold into hot buildings. This stuff, like it says in the name, is really soothing. If I burn myself or get a facial or chemical peel, I put this on. It heals everything. It’s magic in a little jar. Every time I put it on, I feel like my skin’s going, “Oh, thank you so much.”

So just what is included in this powerhouse duo? It's the Epicuren Soothe Dermal Repair Balm and the Epicuren Soothe Dermal Repair Mist, both products that have healing and soothing properties as their MO.

Epicuren Soothe Dermal Repair Balm © Epicuren $88 at Epicuren

The balm, described as a " luxuriously rich botanical balm" is intended for sensitive skin types who need extra hydration. The mist is intended as the first step in your skincare routine, as an extra repairing oomph before applying moisturizer. It can also be taken on the go if you need instant relief when out and about.

If you can't quite stretch to the price tag of Leslie's go-to product, Medik8 has a similar replenishing, moisture-locking balm with the H.E.O Balm, $68 / £60, or Paula's Choice calming Rescue & Repair Moisturizer, $33 / £14.

Leslie is also a fan of the celeb-fave 111Skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks, as well as other masks from the brand. "These are not cheap, but they do work. I switch between the de-puffing, the rose gold, the black diamond, and blue cryo ones, depending on my mood.

Leslie Bibb, right, in The White Lotus season 3

"These face masks and eye masks are incredible, especially if I’m shooting. I’m so shameless with them. I was just doing a Clint Eastwood movie in Savannah, and I would throw on my eye mask, jump in my rental car, and go to the coffee shop with it on."

I love these masks too, as they work instantly and really make an immediate difference to the skin. You can read my full review of the Rose Gold Illuminating Face Mask here, to see what I really thought of it, and why Priyanka Chopra and Victoria Beckham are also fans.

Leslie Bibb with husband Sam Rockwell

What are verified shoppers saying about Epicuren Soothe Repair Dermal Balm?

I've personally never tried Epicuren as a brand, so I was keen to see what others thought of Leslie's top-rated product. A scan of the Epicuren website reveals it scores 4.9 out of five, so the signs are good that it's worth the spend.

"Magic" starts on review. "This is the only product I trust when my sensitive skin flares up!"

"This balm is truly amazing! I have been using it for years and will not go without it. Feels so luxurious and has helped with my skin texture issues. Definitely recommend!" reviewed another Epicuren shopper. Other reviews echo these as a great beauty product for sensitive skin that suffers from dehydration or flare-ups, with one shopper saying she applies it every night to help her skin repair as she sleeps.

As well as Leslie, other celebrity fans of the brand include Jessica Simpson, Alicia Keys and Kim Kardashian.