Jessica Chastain left close to tears on stage as she shares rare childhood details

Jessica, who has chosen to keep much of her life private, opened up on the challenges she faced as a young girl, and how the experiences of her mother Jerri, grandmother Marilyn and great-grandmother had impacted her own decisions.

All three of the women in Jessica's life, and her aunt, became mothers before they were 17, dropping out of school and giving up career aspirations, and she explained how she was "the first in my family to not get pregnant as a teenager, the first to finish high school, and the first to attend college".

"And attending The Juilliard School didn’t just change my life, it showed my family that a different path was possible," she shared, revealing that "theater became my lifeline" and a way to "break free from the expectations that had bound my family for generations".

