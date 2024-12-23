Jessica Chastain’s new geek-chic look is simply to die for

Although few and far between, public sightings of Jessica Chastain never fail to make our fashion-obsessed hearts flutter.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress hit the streets of New York’s ever-buzzing Soho district on Friday, turning out one of her most captivating looks to date.

The 47-year-old slipped into a Seventies-inspired jumpsuit, complete with a low-cut sweetheart, ruched detailing, billowing, barrel-leg trousers and long sleeves, all wrapped up in a unique putty hue.

© GC Images The actress was spotted looking chic in SoHo

Underneath was layered a crisp, airy tulle top in an off-white colourway, complete with a raised neckline and hand-skimming sleeves that added dimension to the ethereal outfit.

Jessica completed her compelling attire by accessorising with a pair of oversized, circular glasses with transparent rose frames that oozed retro glamour, while styling her silky auburn hair down loose in bouncing curls with a classic middle parting.

© GC Images The actress looked stunning in the elegant jumpsuit

A natural makeup blend highlighted her doll-like features, while a dainty diamond-encrusted silver necklace drew the eye to her beautifully layered look.

Considering the actress is something of a hardened Gucci muse, it comes as little surprise that nostalgic references pepper her wardrobe. Her affair with the brand is one of cinematic glamour and Italian luxury, leading to many red carpets moments to remember.

One of which occurred earlier this month, when Jessica attended The Caring for Women dinner hosted by the Kering Foundation.

The Oscar winner looked utterly mesmerising in an emerald green, sequin-adorned gown that was nothing short of show-stopping. The vibrant dress, with its plunging neckline, complemented her fiery auburn hair, which was styled straight and sleek. Jessica added a touch of sparkle with diamond earrings, while her makeup featured bright pink hues, adding a soft contrast to the boldness of her gown.