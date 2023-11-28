Jessica Chastain's red carpet looks never miss. The Academy Award-nominated actress made an appearance at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morrocco on Monday evening and we couldn't take our eyes off her super long, sleek hair 'do.

The Zero Dark Thiry star, 46, stunned in a black, sleeveless gown complete with a large collar and silk panels across the skirt, adding a subtle yet effective striped pattern to the dress. Jessica teamed the look with eye-catching gold studs and her signature flawless makeup, with big, dark lashes and a pale pink lip.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jessica Chastain attends day four of the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival on November 27, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco

But the star's long red locks were styled in the chicest of ways. Jessica opted to keep things simple with a straight look but swept most of her hair over her right shoulder, with an off-center parting allowing more volume in the look.

The redhead's hair was glistening with shine, and was as glowing as the silk on her dress. It turns out, getting this red carpet-ready look is not too difficult to nail for yourself.

London-based celebrity hairdresser, Jon Hala, has styled many A-listers' hair, including the likes of Elle MacPherson, Kate Moss and Blake Lively and offers his expert tips on how to achieve the super glossy straight look. And with over 26 years in the industry under his belt, he certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to nailing Hollywood glamour.

© Pascal Le Segretain The star showed off her seriously glossy locks

Jon says: "It's very important to prep and use the right products to achieve this beautiful sleek shiny look, the key is not to use anything heavy which possibly will give a slightly greasy appearance and feel. After washing your hair with a good shampoo use a good conditioner, combing from mid-length to ends, towel dry and comb through.

He adds: "Apply a good heat protector. Two of my personal favourites are Kerastase's Ciment Thermique which is a cream and the other is from Balmain's hair couture range thermal spray protection spray."

"Use the Balmain thermal protector spray first, followed by a 50 pence size of the Kerastase Ciment Thermique, if you have course and difficult lack-lustre hair I would recommend adding a pump of my ultimate favourite serum from Shu Uemura's essence absolute into the Ciment Thermique cream to de frizz and add intense levels of shine.

"For a strong parting, use a large ionic brush or a paddle brush. Or better still if you own a Dyson air wrap, dry your hair down; the larger the brush the better and easier it becomes. And finish off with a touch of hairspray."



Meanwhile, The Help actress was in Morrocco for the fourth day of the film festival where she took to the stage to present an award. Earlier in the week, she made her first appearance at the event alongside fellow actress Tilda Swinton. The 46-year-old was in town to promote her upcoming movie, Mothers' Instinct, a remake of the French movie of the same name.

© Michael Kovac Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway are starring opposite each other in an upcoming thriller

The film is a psychological thriller that sees Jessica portray the role of Alice while Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway takes on the role of Celine. Set in the 1960s, Mothers' Instinct tells the story of two housewives whose friendship takes a dark turn after a tragic event occurs that changes their lives forever. The movie does not yet have a release date.