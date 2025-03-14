A post-divorce hair transformation at 47 inspired me to be the sexiest version of myself

There's a famous quote attributed to Coco Chanel which says: "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life".

I would go a step further and say any hair transformation, from colouring to extensions - and for me personally, my braid transformation - spells a new beginning of self-acceptance.

By switching my trademark cropped hair to long, dramatic braids, I gave myself permission, post-divorce, to be the sexiest and most glam version of myself, something I was always either too shy or too scared of to be.

Ateh normally wears her hair short

It's easy to lose one's confidence and self-esteem in relationships and marriages, but since ending my marriage in 2023, I've been ready to no longer dim my light or shrink myself to make others feel better about themselves.

I finally felt confident enough to embrace the hairstyle that was seen as cringe-worthy "too African", too black and nothing to do with glamour.

With my 47th birthday later this month, my new braids have made me feel finally free to be the most authentic and unapologetic version of myself and I'm loving every second of it.

The power of reinvention

I attribute my midlife confidence injection to blowing up my 26-year marriage just days before my makeup brand, Ateh Jewel Beauty, launched into Harrods in July 2023.

This had been my dream for as long as I could remember and I wasn't going to let heartbreak derail my hard work, so I twirled through the tears and it was the making of me, giving me the confidence for a total midlife glow up – including my new hair.

My braids have become a symbol of renewal, a reminder that hair is more than just style. It's identity, power and reinvention.

Ateh Jewel feels confident with her new hair

I feel very lucky to be able to be living my Second Act during a time I can truly be seen for me and allowed to do me and that means being totally extra.

Anyone who has seen my post-divorce wellness journey and glow-up knows I'm glowing with joy and freedom from the inside out – and that inspired me to change my hair completely.

Ateh Jewel feels like her true self

My braid experience

I had my hair braided by Josee Professional Braiding, who were part of the team that created the army of micro braided wigs for Cynthia Erivo's character Elphaba in the Oscar-nominated Wicked.

Seeing Elphaba's micro braids on the big screen made me cry. To see a hairstyle I once associated with shame on one of the biggest on-screen characters ever, meant so much to me.

© Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

Finally, in my forties, I was able to see the leading character of a major Hollywood movie wearing braids as part of who she was. I hope her appearance helped heal millions of broken beauty hearts like mine across the world.

Cynthia's on-screen hair went on to inspire some seriously covetable red carpet looks this awards season, with Lupita Nyong'o's hairstylist Vernon Francis weaving Chanel pearls into her micro braids.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o's Oscars hair inspired Ateh

This was a major moment for me. When I was younger, Chanel seemed so far away from representing who I was. To see their work in a black woman's hair gave me permission to love my braids when presenting and hosting red-carpet events.

Ateh feels confident at events with her new hair

My braid transformation only took four hours with knotless braids, but the impact it's had on my life has been much longer-lasting, making me feel glam and powerful.

Ateh says she's glowing from the inside out

The world has changed, I have changed and stepped into my power post-divorce. I'm no longer scared or shy to be the empowered, glam, and more sensual version of myself with my swishy power braids. I invite you to step into your power too.