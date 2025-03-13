Stacey Dooley debuts birthday hair transformation - and looks so cool

BBC documentary-maker Stacey Dooley was showstopping at BAFTA Piccadilly on Wednesday, debuting a brand new hairdo.

The former Strictly champion has always had a vibrant head of hair, but her bob looked even brighter than usual at the special screening of brand new Netflix drama Adolescence.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Stacey Dooley attends a special screening of "Adolescence" at BAFTA Piccadilly on March 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Stacey rocked a stylish oversized leather jacket with a grey crewneck and baggy jeans, making for a casual but effortlessly cool outfit.

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter recently turned 38, and has been making the celebrations extra special, lasting for a good while after the special day.

Earlier this week, she posted a snapshot of her late celebrations on Instagram, including a delicious-looking chocolate churro with a birthday candle to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations with her partner Kevin Clifton and their two-year-old daughter Minnie, writing in the caption: "THIRTY ATE! BLESSED with another year! Lucky, lucky lucky me".

© Instagram Stacey planted a kiss on her daughter's cheek as she celebrated her birthday

In one of the photos, the presenter could be seen cradling her daughter and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Minnie, her mother's lookalike with a full head equally fiery red locks, looked absolutely adorable in a gingham print dress and white woolen tights.

Stacey's changing priorities since having Minnie

Since having her mini-me daughter, Stacey's priorities have undergone quite a few shifts.

In an interview with The Guardian, she gave a candid glimpse into the first few weeks of baby Minnie's life, a period that she describes as one of "sleep deprivation" and vulnerability.

Professional dancer, Kevin, with whom Stacey shares her beloved daughter, was only given two weeks of paternity leave before heading back to the stage, meaning Stacey was left to raise Minnie on her own for a long time.

"I remember him leaving and shutting the front door and being like, ‘What the hell am I going to do now?'" she told the publication. "And I felt envious. That he was going to be sleeping from 10pm to 8am. I remember feeling jealous of that."

© Instagram Minnie's vibrant copper hair is just like her mum's

As Minnie is growing up, Stacey also added that she couldn't be prouder of her daughter and her "confident" personality.

As the mother-of-one juggles motherhood with her documentary making, she confessed: "The priority now is trying to be a really [expletive] good mum," and that "work is important, but it’s work".