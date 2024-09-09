Princess Charlotte’s hair just inspired every schoolgirl in the UK right now

Back in June, royal fans everywhere were delighted to see the beautiful Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour, alongside her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, and her proud parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The young Princess rocked a fabulous nautical dress which totally complemented her mother's recycled Jenny Packham frock.

© Getty Princess Kate stepped out at Trooping the Colour 2024, alongside her children, including Charlotte

Her dress was designed in classic navy blue featuring a striking white trim and had a traditional sailor collar, adding a timeless touch to her look. But most of all, we loved her hair! Her mane was styled neatly, in a chic yet respectable, half-up, half down style, and was finished with a charming white bow. How adorable!

© Getty Charlotte's hair was secured with a bow, in a half-up, half down style

Children all over the country have gone back to school and parents will have to start doing their offspring's hair once again, which can be quite the task after a six-week break!

Girls with long hair often request plaits, which can be rather tricky to create at speed in a small time frame. But Charlotte's Trooping hairdo is pretty simple. You section the hair, pulling it away from your child's face and secure it with a bow, which gives a lovely smart finish.

© Getty If you are looking for hair inspiration for your child, Charlotte has a stream of great looks

Charlotte's bow energy

This isn't the first time that the nine-year-old has sported a school-worthy hairstyle and a bow to boot. Back in 2019, at Trooping the Colour once again, the young royal stood on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony, rocking a dark blue blow which not only complimented her outfit perfectly, but kept her plaits in place.

© Getty Princess Charlotte appeared on the balcony during Trooping The Colour 2019, wearing her hair in a plaited style, secured with a blue bow

In 2018, on Charlotte's first day of nursery school, Prince Louis' older sister wore a medium size, burgundy bow, which totally matched her cute little coat and backpack. It reportedly came from royally-loved brand Amaia Kids, which you can pick up for £4.

© Getty Charlotte's burgundy bow is by Amaia Kids

Speaking of jazzing up your child's mane, there are some really lovely places out there where you can buy hair accessories for your little ones. If you want a large bow, rather like Charlotte's white one from earlier this year, Claire's has a wonderful selection.

Rockahula has an amazing section of hair clips

If you want a clip or two that is a little more daring, Rockahula has a great selection of adorably crafted clips that are themed, from guinea pigs to candy canes. The list is endless.