 5 ways I look after my 'expensive' hair

Whether she's studying for medical exams to earn her place as a member of the Royal College of Physicians, appearing on TV to discuss the latest hot topics in health, or sharing her daily routine with her 54,000 Instagram followers, Dr. Frankie Jackson-Spence's tumbling balayage hair always looks perfect.

Thick, shiny and full of life, Dr. Frankie creates ultimate hair envy every time she posts, with her followers always demanding to know her haircare routine.

We caught up with the medical doctor for her ultimate guide for perfect hair…

Dr. Frankie always gets compliments on her hair

1. Keep the colour low maintenance

I'm lucky with my hair - I've got a lot of it, which can be forgiving when it comes to the condition. While my hair has always generally been in good condition, I am conscious of heat damage and dryness caused by years of highlights.

My natural hair is more of a mousy brown, which lightens naturally in the sun. I get blonde balayage by Anna Short at Daniel Galvin Selfridges - she is a magician!

The result is always a low-maintenance, expensive blonde that grows out subtly. I get my colour refreshed every four months, blending more of my natural colour through during winter, and brightening up with face framing highlights in the summer months.

Anna creates my signature colour by weaving delicate ribbons of highlights throughout my hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. She then expertly melts the roots into the highlights, achieving a dimensional, sun-kissed balayage with an effortlessly natural grow-out.

2. Don't forget scalp care

To optimise my hair growth and general hair health, I made a switch to focusing on scalp health as that is where new hair strands grow from.

Scalp care is the new skincare and it’s one of the most crucial steps in achieving strong, healthy and full hair.

While many of us focus on nourishing the ends with oils and masks (which are still important), the scalp deserves just as much attention. After all, it's the foundation of hair growth — where strands emerge and absorb essential nutrients — making it vital to keep in top condition.

I've stopped trying random products off the shelf and spent time learning more about my own hair/scalp type and now use products that are clinically proven and suited and suited to my own needs.

When selecting topical treatments such as scalp serums, I always look for ingredients backed by science. Before each hair wash and most evenings, I dedicate a few minutes to my hair and scalp, just like I would my skincare regime.

I carefully brush my hair, apply an oil to the ends and massage the Hairburst Multi-Active Hair Growth Serum, £55.99, into my scalp. When I'm in the shower, I make sure to thoroughly scrub my scalp with my fingertips to remove any debris and add volume back in.

I avoid washing my actual strands of hair and instead focus on the scalp, letting any shampoo wash down onto my hair.

3. Diet

I believe your hair is a reflection of your health on the inside. I look after myself by eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep. Hair is a non-essential tissue so if you aren't looking after yourself properly, your hair won’t be prioritised in terms of nutrient supply.

To support optimal hair growth, it's crucial to consume enough calories for overall energy, along with the key nutrients needed to build strong, healthy hair. For example, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids – such as oily fish (my favourite is salmon), and foods rich in protein such as beans and lean meats, provide the building blocks necessary for hair strength and growth.

To anyone struggling with hair loss specifically, I think it's worth ensuring you have no nutritional deficiencies. Deficiencies of key vitamins and minerals can shorten the growth phase of the hair cycle and cause increased hair fall and thinning. Sometimes these can be easily fixed with supplementation, which may be worth considering.

4. Minimise heat styling

One of the biggest game-changers for my hair has been cutting back on heat styling and switching from extreme heat to the Dyson Airwrap.

Heat damage is one of the leading causes of hair breakage, and while we've all been guilty of over-styling, the reality is that most people should limit heat use as much as possible.

I limit it to just once or twice per week, and always use a heat protector such as the Hairburst Volume & Growth Elixir, £25.99 / $32.99, mist beforehand, ensuring enough product is on the more fragile pieces of hair around my face.

At first, reducing heat can feel challenging. I initially felt like my hair looked frizzy and lacked shine, but as my hair health improved, I noticed it looked and felt better naturally, making heat styling far less necessary than I originally thought.

5. Looking after the strands I've got

When you have long hair, it means those strands have been around for years, subject to UV damage from the sun, heat damage and pollution.

I promote hair growth in the ways I've already mentioned but also focus on keeping the existing strands as healthy as possible. I use good quality hair products, use a gentle hairbrush and avoid brushing my hair when it's wet.

Our hair is most fragile when wet, so I gently brush before I shower to prevent any tangles.

Whilst slicked-back hairstyles are trending at the moment, I try to minimise wearing my hair this way as it can be damaging.