Stacey Solomon’s ‘early night’ routine includes Matcha Hair Oil & fans are raving about it

Stacey Solomon is a woman after my own heart. When she’s got a busy day coming up, she likes nothing better to wind down with a pampering sesh and get an early night.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared her wind-down beauty routine on her Instagram stories this week. I love Stace’s Instagram as she’s always sharing her top home buys and beauty products, and they’re always worth buying. This week was no exception. Check out her pre-bed pampering session in the video below:

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's 'early bedtime' beauty routine

As I’m sure you’ve gathered by reading the title of this article, it’s the hair oil that caught my eye. But first, can we all please take a moment to appreciate her cute spa headband? It’s so adorable and makes her look like a cloud. I tracked that down on Amazon immediately - here - and bought two so I could leave one in each bathroom. Oh, and it comes in baby pink and blue as well as black too. You’re welcome!

Now we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk about the hair oil. At the end of the video you can see Stacey break a green capsule into her hand and start massaging the oil into her scalp. It looks oh so realxing, but what it is and what does it do? Well, let me tell you.

The product in question is REHAB’s Dose 0 Matcha Scalp Hair Oil. Any Stacey fans will be able to tell you that the TV star is a co-owner of the haircare brand - but don’t let that put you off. Stacey was a fan before she invested money into the company - she found their products when seeking solutions for post-partum hair loss and she was so impressed with the results she got from their products that she approached founders Vicky Ellis and Anastasia Tozer to become a third of the company.

REHAB Dose 0 Matcha Scalp Hair Oil © REHAB £20.80 (SAVE 20%) AT REHAB

Stacey has hailed Rehab’s products as “the best things I’ve ever used on my hair” and the Matcha Oil you can see her using in the above video is one of the brand’s most popular products. When it first appeared on the site, it sold out within minutes, leaving Stacey in utter disbelief.

“We will get stock back as soon as we can. But honestly a massive thank you. I’m so grateful to you all, “ she said at the time. "I know you’ll love it as well.”

Matcha Hair Oil - what to know

The oil, which is currently in stock and actually on sale at 20% off, contains a blend of matcha, rosemary oil and castor oil to stimulate and strengthen hair. You get 30 doses in each bottle.

Apply it to the hair as a pre-shampoo treatment, massaging it gently into the scalp. For best results, Rehab advises you should leave it in for four hours before washing. So unless you’re planning on getting up super early, I think this is definitely best to apply in the evening and wash your hair before you go to bed. The brand sells a comb which you can buy to help massage it into the roots, but honestly - I think your fingers work just fine.

As for the active ingredients, Matcha - a popular superfood - is packed with antioxidants that protect the hair against damaging free radicals. It also promotes scalp health and stimulates hair growth. Rosemary Oil is widely known to help stimulate new hair growth and make hair stronger so it’s less likely to break. And castor oil is also shown to help gro air and is a ‘carrier oil’ which works in harmony with rosemary oil.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Matcha Hair Oil?

The oil has an impressive 4.59 out of 5 star rating at Rehab, with a total of 243 reviews. “Amazing” is a word that’s repeated over and over again in the review section, which is always a good sign.

Says one happy shopper: “This oil has completely changed my hair health. It's fixed my hair line and helped my hair to grow back brilliantly. 10/10 would recommend.”

Another glowing review says: “I have always had a flaky scalp. I've only used this once so far but the flakes went away for 4/5 days. I'm going to keep using it and hope it eventually gets rid of it... But even just to have a few days flake-free feels so amazing, thank you!”

Several of the reviewers say the oil helped with thinning hair or hair loss. Case in point: “After years of my hair falling out due to rheumatoid medicine, my hair is finally coming back. I've been using it for a few months now and I love it.”

The smell of the product also gets an overwhelming thumbs up and is described as “lovely” “amazing” “divine” and "gorgeous"

Were there any negative reviews? I really had to dig deep to find them, but I did find one reviewer saying the oil irritated her scalp. It’s definitely worth doing a patch test on a small area of the scalp before you apply this liberally - as with any new beauty products you’re trying for the first time.

A few shoppers said that they needed more than one capsule to cover their whole scalp, so bear that in mind before ordering. Did I see anything in the reviews section that would put me off ordering this product? Honestly, no. I’m really tempted to give this a go as a part of my hair goals for 2025…