Davina McCall's secret behind her glossy hair is 53% off for Amazon Prime Day

Davina McCall's hair always looks perfectly glossy, and we've discovered the secret behind her signature sleek style.

The My Mum, Your Dad presenter, 56, is known for her shiny hair. And the star's hairstylist – who also happens to be her other half – has revealed the product he swears by. Michael Douglas, 50, told The Independent that he uses the OGX Biotin & Collagen Volumising and Thickening Shampoo to achieve Davina's healthy-looking hair – and it has a huge discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

© Gareth Cattermole Davina's hair always looks healthy

The celebrity stylist recommended the OGX shampoo and conditioner combo. "Use a lightweight shampoo such as OGX Biotin and Collagen, and only ever use a tiny amount of conditioner on the ends."

The shampoo has been reduced by 56% in Amazon's shopping extravaganza, meaning shoppers can pick up the celebrity-approved buy for £3.32.

© Mike Marsland Davina began dating her hairstylist Michael Douglas in 2019

Designed to improve thickness and volume in the air, the OGX Biotin shampoo has a sulphate-free formula with a list of nourishing ingredients including Vitamin B7, Biotin, Collagen and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein.

I've been using the OGX line for years, and the affordable price tag always keeps me coming back. The shampoo leaves my hair feeling clean without stripping it and leaving it dry, not to mention the gorgeous smell. I've tried other shampoos that have caused my hair to become greasy at a faster rate, so OGX has become my ride-or-die.

The haircare buy contains biotin and collagen to help create the appearance of fullness on even the thinnest of hair, cleansing and conditioning while maintaining your hair's natural proteins to protect against damage.

STYLIST-APPROVED: OGX Biotin & Collagen Shampoo © OGX

The volumising shampoo and conditioner have received glowing reviews from shoppers, with the OGX shampoo racking up over 11k five-star ratings. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "Leaves your hair really soft without leaving any residue like most “softening” shampoos. It lathers quite well, and most importantly, it doesn’t leave your hair “squeaky clean” aka stripped down or dry."

Another added: "I wasn’t expecting to get anything more from this shampoo than a good hair wash! But It’s actually made my hair thicker and healthier, noticeable to others who have mentioned my hair looks healthy! A really good buy I would recommend and I will be buying more!"

If you want to shop Davina's affordable shampoo you'll need to act fast, as the Amazon deal is ending today!