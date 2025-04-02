Meghan Markle swears by this $34 highlighter to keep her looking so young

Last week, the ever-stunning Duchess of Sussex revealed some of her favourite products on her As Ever platform. Before this, if you wanted to discover what beauty buys Meghan uses, you would have to sift through old interviews from her Suits days.

But now, it's all ready and waiting to be devoured!

© Getty Images, Getty Meghan Markle has the most beautiful skin

One item that the mother-of-two swears by is this multi-use cream Luminizer by RMS Beauty, $34 / £39. Formulated with coconut oil and beeswax to nourish the skin, it provides a subtle sheen that gives skin such a hydrated, youthful look. Meghan's in good company with this one - Miranda Kerr, Hailey Bieber and Christy Turlington are all big fans of this little pot, too.

© Lisa Shin Photography RMS Beauty's 'Magic Lumnizer', loved by Meghan

The founder of RMS Beauty, Rose-Marie Swift, told HELLO! how to use this wonder product.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Beauty

The beauty icon advises: "I always say to apply Living Luminizer where the light naturally hits your face - cheekbones, bridge of the nose, inner corners of the eyes, and just above the cupid’s bow. It creates that fresh, dewy glow without looking greasy or glittery. The best way to apply it is with your fingers. The warmth of your skin helps melt it into the complexion for a seamless, natural highlight."

The makeup mogul, added: "I created this because I was tired of highlighters that looked fake or frosty. This is the secret to that lit-from-within glow. It’s sheer, dewy, and never looks overdone - it just enhances your skin’s natural radiance."

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition

Another item Meghan raved about was a set of masks from Tata Harper, including the 'Hydrating Floral Mask', £85/ $109

'Hydrating Floral Mask' by Tata Harper

The mask, which is loaded with natural ingredients is easy to use and again, promotes skin health which undoubtedly leads to a vibrant texture that Meghan is known for. ⁠The brand founder, Tata, explains you should use the product "whenever your skin needs a little extra love, use in place of your normal moisturiser."

Meghan's facials

Skincare specialist Sarah Chapman has been working her magic on Meghan's skin before she married Prince Harry.

© WireImage Meghan loves Sarah Chapman facials

The facialist gets on very well with mother-of-two Meghan, telling HELLO!: "I’ve been fortunate to know Meghan for several years now, and have always found her warm, funny, compassionate and appreciative – I always look forward to seeing her. She is definitely blessed with great skin!"



