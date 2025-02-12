Meghan Markle’s makeup just got heavier for 2025 - what a transformation

Meghan Markle looked as gorgeous as ever during the Invictus Games. We have loved seeing her and her husband Prince Harry's amorous displays of affection and incredible wardrobe (of course).

But have you seen her beauty look? The 43-year-old appeared to be wearing slightly more makeup during the snowy conditions, and it suited her.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan just switched up her beauty look in Whistler

The former Suits actress tends to opt for glowing skin, with little base, defined eyelashes, and a slick of neural lipgloss.

But for her appearance in Whistler, Canada, Meghan was seen sporting a slightly heavier base, visible pink blusher, and dark eye makeup, highlighting her stunning eyes. We also noticed the mother-of-two sporting a glossy, slightly cherry-red hue on her lips, when a nude pout is her go-to. Sublime!

Meghan the modern beauty icon

The Duchess of Sussex advocates for fresh, glowing skin, and her look is constantly praised by beauty professionals. And, lucky for us, she has let slip a number of the products she relies on to get her natural look over the years.

In a famous tell-all interview with beauty bible Allure before she entered the royal family, she listed the items that get her looking gorgeous, from Revitalash eyelash serum to Jo Malone (Wood Sage and Sea Salt is her spray of choice, FYI.)

© Getty Meghan often sports a fresh makeup look

Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told HELLO!: "Meghan is the type of girl with many talents. She is someone who is 'in the know' when it comes to products, tips, tricks, and trends.

Meghan swears by Revitalash

Working with her was always a collaborative effort." She continued: "Meghan is very self-assured when it comes to what she likes in a beauty routine and our time together very rarely ventured too far from her classic makeup look."

Meghan isn't a slave to her anti-aging creams though, telling Best Health magazine in 2015: "As I’m getting older, my approach to aging is quite different."

© Instagram Meghan often goes makeup free

"I make sure that I take care of my skin and body, especially with the work hours I have. I don’t just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons but because how I feel is dictated by what I’m eating, how much rest I’m getting, and how much water I’m drinking. If I don’t have time for a long workout, I’ll grab my dog and go for a quick run. Being active is my own moving meditation."