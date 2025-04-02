Busy Philipps reveals her surprising new beauty hack that has everyone talking

Busy Philipps is no stranger to sharing beauty secrets with the world. Her latest Instagram post has us curious, and even a little envious.

The actress and podcast host recently treated herself to some serious self-care at the Headspa at Mark Ryan Salon, and judging by her glowing review, it was nothing short of transformative.

Head spas are becoming popular in the U.S. after TikTokers share ASMR-like videos of masseuses scrubbing their scalps. The treatment cleans, can stimulate hair growth, strengthens hair follicles, and decreases stress and anxiety. All of these benefits have women flocking to head spas, including Busy.

© Instagram Busy Philipps shared a photo of her latest beauty treatment with her social media followers

She shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers that the experience was “truly delightful and that she “highly recommends” it.

When it comes to beauty trends, Busy is always ahead of the curve. So it's no surprise she loves a head spa. In recent years, she's embraced everything from pink hair to thoughtful routines for often overlooked areas of the body.

© Noam Galai, Getty Busy always looks radiant

Last year, she made headlines when she shared that she started incorporating vulva cair into her daily regimen. "I started thinking about the fact that I spend so much time, money, and care on the things that I put on the skin on my body. I have different lotions and creams for different parts, and was just treating my vulva like it’s my elbow. Like, what? That's insane!" she explained.

© Getty Images Busy and her child Birdie

Her point? If we're thoughtful about how we care for our face, hands, and hair, why wouldn't we extend that to other parts of our bodies. The logic is pure Busy - practical, honest, and relatable.

Part of what makes Busy so refreshing is her willingness to admit that her beauty routine wasn't always so thoughtful. In her twenties, her skincare was not her top priority. She used whatever products were trendy, even if they weren't exactly what her skin needed. "My skin was like, 'No, that’s terrible!'" she told Vogue.

These days, she's traded in trendy and harsh products for milky cleansers and nourishing essential oils. It's all part of her journey toward more intentional self-care, something she openly embraces as she grows older.

Of course, Busy's life isn’t just about beauty. She routinely shares photo dumps to Instagram recounting her busy (get it?) life. In her most recent dump, she celebrated Jonthan Van Ness's birthday, contemplated whether she's a "loafers person" now, and summed up parenting with, "How I know I'm just a regular mom: because I [expletive] do this to my poor kids," referencing a TikTok highlighting Gen-X moms.

© Getty Busy loves being a mom

In the real world, Busy lives in New York City with her two children, Birdie and Cricket, and has been candid about her journey as a single mom since her separation from her ex-husband in February 2021.

Whether she's talking about motherhood, recording her podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, or discussing her latest beauty routines, she’s always real, always relatable, and always a little bit surprising.

This most recent beauty revelation from the Head Spa experience is just another example of how Busy continues to embrace life, beauty, and everything in between with a bit of humor. We can’t see what new trend she tries next.