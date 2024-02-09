Busy Philipps oozes Hollywood glamor in one-shoulder lace jumpsuit you need to see

Busy Philipps was the ultimate Hollywood vixen on Thursday evening when she stepped out to a NYFW event in the Big Apple looking sensational in an all-black lace ensemble.

The actress, 44, was photographed at the Christian Siriano Presentation and Cocktail reception at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and her jumpsuit will have turned heads.

Busy's outfit was a mix of black lace and mesh detailing across the bodice and the flared leg, adorned entirely with floral patterns.

© Noam Galai Busy Philipps attends as The Cocktail Collection Hosts Christian Siriano's Presentation At New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on February 08, 2024 in New York City

The Mean Girls star's outfit added an extra layer of chic with its one-shoulder high neckline, with draped material on one side from the waist, giving the illusion of a tie-belt detail.

Busy's jumpsuit did most of the talking, but she did pair her outfit with gorgeous sphered gold earrings and matching rings, with painted black nails to match.

Her blond hair was styled in a blowout, and Busy added a pop of color with a bold red lip, giving Marilyn Monroe vibes to the whole get-up.

Earlier in the evening, Busy was seen hugging TV host Andy Cohen at an off-Broadway launch event. To keep out the New York City chill, Busy threw a leopard print coat over her shoulders which was lined with burgundy silk.

Meanwhile, Busy was pictured on the FROW of the fashion spectacle sitting alongside other big names in the film and television industry such as Yellowjackets actress Melanie Lynskey and Succession's J. Smith-Cameron.

MORE: Best dressed stars in February 2024: Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Zendaya, more

MORE: Dakota Johnson amazes in sci-fi-worthy over-the-knee boots and sheer lace bodysuit

© Michael Loccisano Busy Philipps attends the "Oh, Mary!" Off Broadway Opening Night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on February 08, 2024 in New York City

Other celebrities in attendance included Ahslee Simpson, Alicia Silverstone, Sophia Bush and, of course, Christian Siriano himself.

Busy has been out and about in the city recently thanks to her most recent release, Mean Girls, a musical remake of the original 2004 hit film that starred Lindsey Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Attending the glitzy premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square last month, the mother-of-two posed alongside her teenage daughter, Birdie, who joined her famous mom on the pink carpet.

© Getty Images Busy with her daughter Birdie

Birdie stood as tall as her mother in a pair of white heels while rocking a white and blue checked dress with a white headband in her hair, which had been styled into voluminous curls.

Busy, who is also a mom to her daughter, Cricket, 10 admitted to reporters at the event that her kids don't think she's cool. She told PEOPLE: "I think I'm cool, but my kids don't think I'm cool.

"And I'm aware of that. I also think I'm very clear on the fact that I'm their mother and not their friend so that definitely makes me uncool."