Busy Philipps' teenage daughter is as tall as her mom in must-see red carpet photos

Busy Philipps was almost overshadowed by her teenage daughter, Birdie, at the premiere of 'Mean Girls' in New York City on Monday.

The 15-year-old was her mom's date for the evening and stole the show in a 70s-inspired outfit as she posed for photos with Busy, 44, on the pink carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Birdie stood as tall as her mother in a pair of white heels while rocking a white and blue checked dress with a white headband in her hair, which had been styled into voluminous curls.

© Getty Images Birdie is just as tall her as her mom

Busy looked just as chic, opting for a strapless, polka dot maxi dress that cinched in her waist. She accessorized with long black gloves, a matching clutch, and black peep-toe heels.

During the event, the 'Cougar Town' actress gushed about her "cool" daughter but admitted that her children – she is also mom to daughter Cricket, 10 – don't see her in the same light.

"I think I'm cool, but my kids don't think I'm cool. And I'm aware of that," she told People. "I also think I'm very clear on the fact that I'm their mother and not their friend, so that definitely makes me uncool," she added.

© Getty Images Both Busy and Birdie looked beautiful at the Mean Girls premiere

The mother-daughter outing comes after Birdie's recent health scare. In December, Busy revealed that she was forced to watch her daughter suffer a seizure over FaceTime while at boarding school in Sweden, where she has been since August 2023.

The actress detailed the "terrifying" incident on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, explaining that she was at home in NYC with her estranged husband, Marc Silverstein – whom she split from in 2021 after 15 years of marriage – when she was alerted to Birdie's seizure.

"I was just kind of like muttering to myself and then I heard Marc screaming for me," she recalled. "I heard his voice, and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.'"

© Getty Images Birdie was Busy's date for the evening

Getting emotional, Busy continued: "The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime."

Sharing some of the gut-wrenching details of watching Birdie in that state while in a different continent, Busy added: "She was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

Thankfully, Birdie wasn't alone and made it to the hospital before Busy, Marc, and Cricket flew out to Sweden to take care of her.

In December, Busy also shared that Birdie is once again using she/her pronouns after revealing in 2021 that the then 12-year-old is gay and uses they/them pronouns. "The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her," she said at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala in November.

© Getty Images Busy and Birdie are the image of each other

Back in 2021, Busy admitted on her podcast that Birdie had revealed her sexuality when she was just 10 years old. "For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you're hearing that Birdie is gay and out," she said at the time.

"Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately... I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.